TODAY: Periods of snow, mixed with rain early to the south; brisk and cold. Snow accumulation 2-4” south and 4-8” north with locally higher amounts possible. High: 37
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold with some lingering snow in the evening; a few flurries late. Low: 29
TUESDAY: Clouds and some sun, brisk and cold. High: 38 Low: 28
*WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE, CARBON, MONROE, PIKE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
A coastal low will strengthen and deepen as it moves up the shore towards New England today with northerly winds dragging down colder and drier Canadian air changing any mixed precipitation to snow this morning. It will take until late morning for the changeover from rain to snow to occur along the Interstate 95 corridor.
The latest thinking is that central, northern, and eastern sections of the Lehigh Valley can expect 4-8" of snow as well as central and northern New Jersey, the Poconos, and Luzerne County. Some far northern portions of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey may see as much as 8-12". Southern and western reaches of the Lehigh Valley back through Berks and Schuylkill County, over through much of Bucks and Montgomery Counties and Hunterdon and Mercer Counties in New Jersey can expect 2-4". Finally, Dutch Country into the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey can expect a coating to 2".
This is a very dynamic storm system that will likely result in big differences in snow totals over a short distance. Some areas may see heavy bands of snow that lead to rapid accumulation, while other locations have much lighter snow and hence warmer temperatures, perhaps above 32 degrees, making it tough for snow to accumulate. Certainly if you're in a higher elevation spot, the better your odds will be for higher totals.
Quieter, brighter weather will return Tuesday, but don't expect things to feel much better. Tuesday will be brisk and cold with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.
A brief rain or snow shower will be possible Wednesday, and a few flurries may be seen here and there in the mountains, plus a weak cold front is expected to move through Friday possibly sparking a rain or snow shower. By-in-large though, the remainder of the week looks dry.