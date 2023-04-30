For the third straight weekend we have wet weather, however, unlike the last two weekends, which delivered localized severe storms the past two Saturdays, this weekend is just some good old-fashioned rain and drizzle. Since most of us have been running a two to four inches rainfall deficit for the year, some soaking rain is a good thing technically, even if it is washing out most of the weekend. After a dreary and damp Saturday, a round of steadier and heavier rain arrives Sunday and tapers off overnight. Stay alert for localized flooding and possibly flash flooding, especially in New Jersey as the area of low pressure passes through. It will stay brisk, breezy and relatively cool for Sunday with high temperatures just a tad warmer compared to Saturday around 60 degrees. The cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in through the next few days with below normal temperatures, breezy conditions and a few scattered showers, but no more steady rain after the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
There's little rest for the rain-weary for the second half of the weekend, with another low pressure system set to deliver another round of periods of rain and drizzle, which will develop early Sunday and last through early Sunday night. So, expect more steady rain to develop Sunday, heaviest in the afternoon through early evening, with another one to three inches of rain a good bet for much of the region (there will likely be spots where there’s a bit less than one inch and also a bit more than two inches). Stay alert for localized flooding or even flash flooding today, especially parts of New Jersey that saw more rain yesterday. It’s also not entirely out of the question that some experience a rumble or two of thunder, however no severe weather is anticipated at this time. Brisk east winds around 10-15 mph will continue Sunday, shifting more from the west as our storm departs later Sunday night. Temperatures may inch up compared to Saturday, but remain cool for late April standards, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees expected. We should now dry out overnight Sunday, and start Monday with some breezy but mainly dry weather.
MONDAY
Our Sunday night storm will depart, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of next week, with some gusty winds persisting too. Monday certainly looks drier than the weekend, but a few pop-up scattered showers are possible, as will be the case each day through Wednesday, even though each day is more dry than wet. It's also likely more cloudy than sunny, so let's go mostly cloudy with some occasional breaks of sun the first half of the week. Monday's high temperatures should be in the upper 50s, still below our normal high for early May, which should actually be up closer to the 70-degree mark.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With an upper level low stubbornly hanging out over the Northeast through midweek, the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place. So expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk winds, and rather chilly highs in the mid 50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for early May. While each day looks more dry than wet overall, a few passing and widely scattered rain showers will be possible given the unsettled look to the pattern, but rainfall totals would be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain here and there as the general rule. However, there could be a brief heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel or hail, given the cold pool of air aloft that will persist.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The stubborn upper level low from the middle of the week should finally start to make some headway for the latter half of the week shifting it’s central position to the Canadian Maritimes sometime by the end of the week. This likely lessens are chances for scattered showers compared to the first half of the week, however, a few shower still can’t entirely be ruled out as some weak pieces of energy swing through from our northwest on the back side of the departing upper level low. Thanks to these weak pieces of energy along with a continued dip in the jet stream across the region, clouds will likely still dominate over sunshine, although there’s probably just a tad more sun compared to the first half of the week. High temperatures should remain below normal, only getting to around 60 degrees on Thursday, and the low 60s on Friday. Breezes should at least be a bit lighter compared to the first half of the week.
