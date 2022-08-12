The annual Perseids meteor shower peaks Friday night, and it's normally one of the best meteor showers of the year. But expectations are a bit lower this year, and it's not because of clouds.
Actually, we'll have perfect viewing conditions in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Friday night, with clear skies expected. Not only that, it will be cooler and much more comfortable than we have been lately.
But we'll also have the August full moon lighting up the sky much of the night. That's a lot of natural light pollution, and it will make the meteors harder to see.
That doesn't mean you won't see any, as dozens of meteors per hour are still possible. In an ideal year with no moonlight, up to 150 to 200 meteors per hour can sometimes be seen.
The best time to watch for meteors is overnight, after midnight to before dawn, but you should still be able to see some meteors streaking across the sky during the evening hours as well.
Be sure to look to the northeast sky and look for the constellation Perseus, which is where the meteors appear to emanate from. And yes, that constellation is where the meteor shower gets its name.
The Perseids meteor shower is an annual show that occurs early each August, as the Earth passes through the debris of the Comet Swift-Tuttle.
Meteors will be visible every night from July 14 through August 24, but the peak of the shower is Friday night, Aug. 12, into the early-morning hours of Saturday.