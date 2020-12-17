If you have video or photos you think might be newsworthy, please use the form below. Please provide as much information about the video or photo as possible, including the time, date, and town or municipality where the event took place.
LIVESTREAM
PHOTOS: First snowstorm of the season
Interactive Radars
LIVE Traffic Cameras
More Weather Info
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy snow, sleet, gusty winds through Thursday morning
- Track the snowstorm with an hour-by-hour look at future radar
- Reading residents react to early winter weather
- Northampton County man eats more than 100 consecutive meals at Chick-fil-A
- Neighbors say they have safety concerns after homeless people set up tents in Lynn Township
- Viewers send in photos, video of how they handled Wednesday's snowstorm
- Crews fight row home fire in Tamaqua
- LIVE: Snowfall over Allentown
- Berks man charged in infant son's overdose on fentanyl
- Man admits sharing sex video as payback against ex-girlfriend