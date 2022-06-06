Mother Nature has certainly treated us to some spectacular weather the last several days and we can expect more of the same right into the start of the new week. It's early June weather at its best, with no heat, humidity, or showers and thunderstorms, and it's ours through Monday.
After we sneak in another nice day on Monday, a cold front will arrive late in the day on Tuesday bringing our next best chance for any showers and thunderstorms, and that front will be followed by an area of low pressure that may bring a good chance for some rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Overall though, no big storms, severe weather outbreaks, or flooding rains are in sight over the next seven days.
Highs will remain mostly in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees through most of the week, which is pretty close to normal for early June. The numbers may trend a little cooler next weekend when the forecast looks a bit more unsettled and cloudier.
MONDAY
We'll get a bonus nice day Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs around or just above 80 degrees, as high pressure hangs on for one more day before our next cold front approaches. It will be yet another dry and pleasant day as the humidity will remain well within the tolerable range.
TUESDAY
We're keying in on Tuesday as the next opportunity for some showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day into a portion of the evening, as a cold front moves in from our west. There doesn't look to be any real severe concerns at this time and we also still anticipate a good chunk of Tuesday to remain dry. Just look for clouds to increase throughout the day with a bit of a breeze picking up and afternoon highs climbing to around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Our front from Tuesday looks to stall across the region for Wednesday and this will keep more clouds than sun around along with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, although similar to Tuesday, a lot of the day looks dry.
We'll see a brief uptick in the humidity Wednesday, however high temperatures will continue to run close to normal around or just above 80 degrees.
We may turn a bit wetter again later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a wave of low pressure may move up from our southwest along our stalled front and track right through the region. This low pressure system then looks to lift away to our northeast moving through the day Thursday.
If this scenario indeed plays out, then later Thursday morning through the rest of the day may end up being dry in the wake of our storm system with clouds breaking for some sun. Afternoon highs Thursday are expected to reach the seasonable upper 70s.
FRIDAY
The end of the work and school week continues to look nicer and nicer with each forecast model run, so we anticipate a dry day here with a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure briefly returns. Humidity will be tolerable, and afternoon highs should continue to not change much running close to normal in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
An area of low pressure may impact the region for the upcoming weekend bringing a return to some cloudier skies, cooler temperatures, and the chance for a bit of rain, especially later Saturday and Saturday night.
TRACK THE WEATHER: