A shot of dry and comfy weather builds in thanks to high pressure and that nice pattern will last through Thursday. So, enjoy a pretty duo of nice days today and Thursday with lower humidity, sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We'll close out the week with a slight jump in humidity late Thursday into Friday along with a summery pop-up storm but that should lead us into a nice-looking weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures before they turn up heading into the new week.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure from our west will build towards the region for Wednesday and Thursday leading to partly or mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Look for afternoon highs Wednesday to reach the lower 80s. Thursday warms up a bit into the mid and upper 80s, but humidity values should still be on the comfortable side.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A cold front is expected to cross the region either late Thursday night or some time Friday. Forecast guidance differs a bit on just how much shower and thunderstorm activity encompasses this front, but for now, we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or storm for Friday with partly sunny skies otherwise, a slight uptick in humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
WEEKEND
The aforementioned front will move offshore coming into the weekend and that'll set us up for a duo of nice days. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days this weekend with temperatures mainly in the middle and lower 80s amid nighttime lows in the upper 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It's a classic summery pattern - a few more clouds return Monday and Tuesday and there will be a low chance for a stray shower or t-storm. Once noticeable thing will be the temperatures cranking back up the upper 80s with more humidity coming back also.
