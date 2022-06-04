Mother Nature has certainly treated us to some spectacular weather the last couple days and we can expect more of the same right into the start of the week ahead. Saturday featured an abundance of sunshine with a bit of a comfortable breeze and high temperatures around 80 degrees along with low humidity. And now we’re looking at a pair of mainly clear, cool, and comfy nights, followed by comfortable and seasonable days with light winds and mostly sunny skies. It's early June weather at its best, with no heat, humidity, or chance of any showers and thunderstorms, and it's ours through Monday. After we sneak in another nice day on Monday, a cold front will arrive late in the day on Tuesday bringing our next best chance for any showers and thunderstorms, and that front will be followed by an area of low pressure that may bring a decent opportunity for some rain Wednesday night into a portion of Thursday. Overall though, no big storms, severe weather outbreaks, or flooding rains are in sight over the next seven days. Highs will remain mostly in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through most of next week, which is pretty close to average for early June. The numbers may trend a little cooler next weekend when the forecast looks a bit more unsettled and cloudier.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
High pressure will move overhead tonight leading to mainly clear skies with winds becoming calm. This combination with very dry air in place will allow overnight low temperatures to drop to either side of 50 degrees. Don't be surprised if some spots wake up to 40s for lows first thing Sunday morning! It will certainly be a refreshingly cool and comfortable night for sleeping so make sure you have that A/C off and the windows open. High pressure will remain overhead for Sunday keeping plenty of sunshine around along with just a few high clouds. High temperatures may be a touch cooler compared to Saturday, but still expect the numbers to reach the upper 70s with humidity remaining at comfortable levels. Sunday night should be another mainly clear night with lows comfortably cool in the mid 50s.
MONDAY
We'll get a bonus nice day Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees once again, as high pressure hangs on for one more day before our next cold front approaches. It will be yet another dry and pleasant day as the humidity will remain well within the tolerable range.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
We're keying in on Tuesday as the next opportunity for some showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day into a portion of the evening, as a cold front moves in from our west. There doesn't look to be any real severe concerns at this time and we also still anticipate a good chunk of Tuesday to remain dry. Just look for clouds to increase throughout the day with a bit of a breeze picking up and afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. Our front from Tuesday looks to stall across the region for Wednesday and this will keep more clouds than sun around along with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, although similar to Tuesday, a lot of the day looks dry. We'll see a brief uptick in the humidity Wednesday, however high temperatures will continue to run close to normal around or just above 80 degrees. We may turn a bit wetter again later Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a wave of low pressure may move up from our southwest along our stalled front and track right through the region. This low pressure system then looks to lift away to our northeast moving through the day Thursday. If this scenario indeed plays out, then Thursday afternoon may end up being dry in the wake of our storm system with clouds breaking for a little sun. Afternoon highs Thursday are expected to reach the seasonable upper 70s.
