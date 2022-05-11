It was a beautiful start to the week and there's more to come! In fact, we'll keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next few days, and slowly warm things past seasonable levels for this time of year. Enjoy multiple days in the 70s with the winds slowly diminishing as well for an added bonus. Clouds and rain chances increase perhaps as early as Friday, but more likely over the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, and a pesky low stuck off the southeast coast of the United States (yes, the same one that gave us our recent rainstorm) meanders back closer to the coast, but in a much weakened form.
WEDNESDAY
We'll tack on a few more degrees to our highs on Wednesday with low to mid 70s likely, with lighter breezes for an added bonus - enjoy! Sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon then skies will trend partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures remain mild overnight, too, holding steady in the 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Clouds may increase a bit each day, so expect partly sunny skies for Thursday and then mostly cloudy for Friday, but with still seasonably mild highs in the mid 70s. There could be a few showers or some drizzle by Friday, especially the farther south and east and closer to the coast you travel. However, no steady rain is likely before the end of the work week. Humidity will actually begin to increase later this week, becoming noticeable for perhaps the first time this spring.
THIS WEEKEND
Unfortunately, the weekend looks like the most unsettled part of the forecast, but not nearly as wet, windy, and chilly as last weekend was. Expect mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers on Saturday and a few showers or a thunderstorm Sunday into Monday. Right now, neither day looks to be a washout, despite the increasing rain chances. And despite the clouds and some raindrop possibilities, highs will still remain seasonably mild and in the low to mid 70s all weekend long.
TRACK THE WEATHER: