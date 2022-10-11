It was a chilly start on Monday with widespread 30s, but we had a nice recovery with seasonably mild highs in the mid to upper 60s along with a good amount of sunshine.
We'll keep the sunshine over the next couple of days, and warm things up a bit as highs reach and likely inch past the 70-degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies.
A strong cold front will approach by Thursday, bringing with it clouds, wind, showers, and even a rare October thunderstorm.
Behind that front, some slightly cooler weather will follow for Friday into the start of the weekend, with an even cooler shot of air likely delayed into early next week when a spotty shower or two may be possible.
Weekend highs will be back into the seasonably cool mid 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Today and Wednesday will be the best days of the week weather-wise with partly to mostly sunny skies and increasingly milder temperatures.
Highs will likely reach the low 70s both days, with plenty of sunshine Tuesday and sunshine followed by increasing clouds on Wednesday.
Both days are dry and mild, with no rain expected until later Wednesday night at the earliest.
THURSDAY
This should be the wettest day of the forecast, not that there's any competition as this is our only chance for rain through this week.
Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and a brisk southerly breeze ahead of our approaching cold front, with occasional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
A decent shot of rain is expected, with rainfall totals of a half-inch to an inch the general expectation.
Highs will still be seasonably mild ahead out ahead of our front and close to 70 degrees.
Expect a windy day, with south to southwest winds around 10-20mph but occasionally gusting over 30mph.
FRIDAY
Behind our front, it's a little cooler but also drier on Friday, with skies becoming mostly sunny with highs settling back close to seasonable levels in the mid 60s, thanks to a northwest breeze around 10-15mph.
THIS WEEKEND
Weekend temperatures don't look quite as cool as this past weekend was, and the forecast highs for next weekend have actually inched up from earlier forecasts and are now in the mid 60s, close to average for mid-October.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday, with just the slight chance of a Sunday shower, but with the better chance of a shower or two Sunday night into Monday.
Our next shot of chill will follow any showers early next week.