A cold front is currently crossing the area, and with the heating of the day, scattered showers and a stronger thunderstorm can be expected Sunday late afternoon into the early evening... with the front lingering a little longer south of the I-95 corridor. The cold front will user in lower humidity and clear skies for Sunday, continuing into Monday. Early Tuesday another front will pass that will make our weather a little more “unsettled” the rest of the week. It will be more humid starting Tuesday with typical summer time heat and the chance most days of an afternoon pop up thunderstorm, but no large scale heat waves are expected. Temperatures stay in the 80s for the foreseeable future.
SATURDAY NIGHT
The most humid part of the weekend will be passing us by in the overnight, as a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the area in the early evening. Those showers will linger later into the evening in areas to the south and east of Philadelphia, but otherwise skies will break late in the overnight hours.
SUNDAY
Outside of some lingering morning clouds, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, expect increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity on Sunday, great trends for any outdoor holiday plans, like Fourth of July parades, fireworks, and backyard barbecues or pool parties. Highs will be in the mid 80s, a seasonably warm July 3rd, but minus the mugginess of the previous few days.
MONDAY (JULY 4TH)
For a welcome change, we don't have to worry about rain or afternoon storms, for any July 4th celebrations this year. That's because the heat and humidity will be gone, and we'll be enjoying comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies on the Fourth, as the weather should cooperate for any outdoor events, day and night.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Our weather becomes more humid on Tuesday, therefore, a little more “unsettled” the rest of the week. Seasonal summer time heat and humidity creates the chance of an afternoon pop up thunderstorm most days, but no large scale rain storms or heat waves are expected. Temperatures stay in the 80s for the foreseeable future.
TRACK THE WEATHER: