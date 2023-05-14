After a dry and pleasant end to the weekend on Mother's Day, a week upper level wave will pass overhead early tonight, bringing with it just some high clouds during the early paert of the overnight. High pressure will then reestablish itself for the day on Monday, creating blue skies and setting up for a dry period with highs into the 70s through at least Tuesday. A front Tuesday night will bring an isolated shower or two as it drops our temps about 10 degrees in the mid-week. Overnight Wednesday could be chilly enough for some frost, especially towards the Poconos. More mild weather returns for the end of the week, before some more unsettled weather with some possible showers returns for next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Nothing more than some high clouds will move through overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Monday will be mostly sunny, with a few more clouds Tuesday, but continued dry weather, with seasonable highs in the mid 70s returning for Monday, then upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will press down from the north. As the aforementioned front slides through Tuesday night, it may bring a spotty shower, but most places likely stay dry. More notable is the quick shot of cool that will follow for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
WEDNESDAY
Behind our cold front, it will be noticeably cooler and a bit brisk, with partly sunny skies but highs only in the mid-60s. As high pressure builds in Wednesday night, winds will diminish and skies will likely be clear. With clear enough skies and light enough winds, lows may drop into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night, and some post Mother's Day frost is possible, which is fairly late in the season but not unheard of.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs up in the low 70s, after a cool and potentially frosty start in spots. We're to the point when we need some rain again, and Friday into Saturday would be our next opportunity as a cold front approaches with some possible showers later Friday into Saturday.
