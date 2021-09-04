The three most important letters after three tropical systems brought three rounds of flooding in the last three weeks are D-R-Y. And thankfully, the drier weather we've had over the last few days will continue through most of the upcoming holiday weekend. The one exception will be on Sunday, when a passing shower or two may slide through parts of the area. But any rain will be light and scattered, and most of the Labor Day weekend looks dry. After one of the coolest and wettest Memorial Day weekends ever to start summer and more wet weather leading up to (but not on) the Fourth of July, we deserve a nice holiday weekend and Mother Nature will more or less cooperate. It will be a little cool at the onset, with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s through Sunday, before we bounce back up to a more seasonable 80° by Labor Day. By the middle of next week, highs will remain close to 80 degrees with a few mid-week scattered showers possible, primarily on Wednesday.
SATURDAY
Expect a mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant day to kick off the holiday weekend, with a cool start near 50 degrees and a comfortably mild finish in the mid 70s. While a few fair weather clouds may again bubble up, they should not be as expansive as what we saw on Friday. Plus, breezes will be a little lighter as well. Clouds will increase overnight on Saturday ahead of a weak disturbance for Sunday.
SUNDAY
While there will likely be more clouds on Sunday, there should still be at least some sun. Let's call it a partly to at times mostly cloudy day and a mainly dry one, but a passing shower or two, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, is possible, especially later in the day and overnight. Highs will remain on the cool side for this time of year, mostly in the mid 70s.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
We'll get back up to 80 degrees for the first time in days on Labor Day, which looks warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine to wrap up the holiday weekend. While there still could be a stray shower, mostly across the Poconos, the day looks mainly dry. So rivers and streams should continue to recede and our saturated ground will continue to dry out.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
If you want to extend the holiday weekend by one day, Tuesday's weather will give you good reason to do just that. Expect lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs around 80 degrees once again. Our next cold front approaches later Wednesday, so clouds and humidity will increase ahead of it, along with a few showers or a thunderstorm later on Wednesday or Wednesday night.
