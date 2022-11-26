Hopefully everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving holiday! Saturday will be sunny and dry, and also the best weather day for hitting the tree farms or decorating for the holidays. Come Sunday, a second round of wet weather, this featuring some steadier and briefly heavier rain, arrives later in the day, with the morning this go around probably being the drier period before things turn wetter for the afternoon. Rain or shine, temperatures definitely won’t be too cold this weekend with Saturday featuring highs several degrees into the 50s followed by just a slight drop back closer to 50 degrees on Sunday due to the clouds and rain. Next week starts off dry with some sunshine as high temperatures don’t change much fluctuating back and forth between the upper 40s to low 50s. Yet another round of rain looks to arrive later in the day Wednesday as a surge of mild air coming up the East Coast pushes highs back up through the 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Saturday gets the nod as the best day of the holiday weekend. With high pressure building overhead, expect mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and seasonably mild high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Clouds again thicken later Saturday night with a second and steadier round of rain arriving as we progress through the day Sunday.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the holiday weekend with the wettest day of the four, with cloudy skies, a brisk breeze developing, and some steadier rain arriving late in the morning or around midday taking us through much of the afternoon. Some of that rain likely lingers into the early evening, then tapers off from west to east as we progress through the nighttime. Temperatures will likely struggle to rise initially being stuck in the 40s throughout a good chunk of Sunday. By late in the day and into the evening however, a surge of mild air trying to lift up the East Coast in advance of our storm system will likely push temperatures up to around 50 degrees and maybe even a little past that. Rainfall totals this go around look to be a little higher compared to Friday’s deal, but still, only a quarter to half inch in general is expected. So overall, our rainfall is nothing too terribly heavy.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
It's back to work Monday with partly sunny skies, brisk winds, but still close to seasonable high temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak front dropping in from the north and west may be enough to kick up an isolated rain or snow shower Monday morning across the Poconos or Schuylkill County, but overall, many should have a dry day. High pressure settles in for Tuesday leading to lighter breezes and mostly sunny skies as high temperatures drop just a smidge into the upper 40s. Another low pressure system will work from the Deep South towards the Great Lakes pushing a cold front towards our region from the west. In advance of this front, some mild air will try to work up the East Coast, so while we expect skies to turn cloudy again Wednesday along with periods of rain working in from roughly midday on, high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 50s, although it may be a case again where the high is realized late in the day.
