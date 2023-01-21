One of the warmest and least snowy January on records continues, with no sustained cold or sizable snow chances in sight. It'll be a partly sunny and dry start to the weekend, then our next storm arrives for the second half of the weekend, with rain and just a bit of wet snow arriving later Sunday. While there could be a brief period of snow at the onset Sunday afternoon, mainly in the Poconos, the lack of cold means mostly a rainmaker yet again for much of our area. That storm departs early Monday, and we'll get a brief breather Tuesday before the next one Wednesday. But given the continued lack of cold, that one will likely be mostly rain for a good part of our area, although wet snow may again factor in at the start in the higher elevations. Sorry skiers...it's just not your winter.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, with partly sunny skies and seasonably cool (but not cold) temperatures in the low 40s for afternoon highs. A west to northwest breeze will linger, but not be as noticeable or brisk as it was on Friday.
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
The next in a series of storms arrives on Sunday afternoon, continues Sunday night, and departs Monday morning. With the aforementioned lack of cold, this is still more wet than white for most, although there could be a brief period of wet snow at the onset, mostly north of the I-78 corridor into the Poconos. However, it's a quick change to rain or all rain for most, and even the Poconos will change to rain with the absence of deep cold air. Wet snow may again mix in at the tail end of the storm Monday morning as it departs, with brisk winds also returning, yet still no cold air.
TUESDAY
This will be another "in-between" day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. The break won't last however, as another storm in this rapid fire is cued up and will arrive later in the day on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
As our next storm arrives, the result may end up very similar to what we end up seeing on Sunday. The storm may take a similar track, and the lack of cold will be similar too. So some snow is possible, especially in the higher elevations, but most places would lean rain over snow given the pattern and the winter overall. So expect any wet snow in the mountains to probably change to rain and this is another wet and not white storm yet again in this unfavorable pattern for skiers and snow lovers.
TRACK THE WEATHER: