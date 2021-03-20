High pressure builds in this weekend, and just in time for the start of spring, we have a sunny forecast, and one with much less wind and steadily warmer temperatures as well. Highs will climb into the upper 50s Saturday, near 60 degrees Sunday, and eventually back above 60 degrees for most of next week. As an added bonus, there’s no rain in the forecast until the second half of next week. Wednesday may bring a few rain showers late, and Thursday will have a better chance of rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm into Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
As spring stretches its legs this weekend, look for abundant sunshine and light winds as high pressure arrives, and a slow and steady warming trend as well. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday, then near 60 degrees on Sunday, with hardly a cloud in sight all the while. Our average high for the first week of spring is around 50 degrees, so we’ll be doing a little better than average this weekend into next week. Seasonably cold overnight lows are expected Saturday night with the numbers dropping into the upper 20s again. Sunday night will be a tad warmer, but still cold enough for this time of the year with the numbers dropping close to the freezing mark.
NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to start next week on Monday and Tuesday, with the dry and mild pattern continuing. Highs will inch up a few degrees into the low 60s through midweek. The beginning of the week looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures! A change in the pattern arrives for the second half of the week as clouds and a few showers look likely Wednesday night. We'll also be watching a second area of low pressure to approach from our west late week which will bring a better chance of gusty showers or storms Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned!
