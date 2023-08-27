A cold front dropping in from our north will usher in a cooler and more pleasant air mass as we round out the weekend. We anticipate more dry weather Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures right around 80 degrees. Rain chances will return early next week, with some showers possible anytime from late Monday through Tuesday night, but there will still be plenty of dry times through this period as well. The end of the week looks a little cool and a bit breezy, but also dry, pleasant, and sunny. High temperatures for much of next week look like they will run mainly in the 70s, really getting no warmer than 80 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Thanks to a cold front, dew points have returned back to the more comfortable range between 55 and 60 degrees, so Sunday will be a more comfortable day and also a little cooler, as highs nestle back to around 80 degrees. There once again is the lowest of chances for a stray shower Sunday, mainly across southern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware where we’re closer to the front that moved through Saturday night, but overall, most if not all should remain dry.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Clouds will be on the increase Monday, with the window for some showers opening up, especially later in the day, and then opening up a little more Monday night into Tuesday ahead of a cold front. These showers very much look to be scattered/hit-or-miss however, and the amounts of rain don’t look to add up to much either. As for temperatures, highs should be in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points will go up a little, mostly in the low to mid 60s, so it may feel a bit sticky at times, but considering the air temperature will be mostly in the 70s, it won’t feel too terribly uncomfortable.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will build in as a cold front moves off the coast, although it may be rather breezy Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our building high, our offshore cold front, and a possible tropical system off the Carolina coast. That may be the "I" storm, Idalia, if it develops in the Gulf west of Florida over the next couple days and heads across Florida and then off the US Southeast Coast. While it doesn't look to be a threat to us, interests from the Carolinas to Florida should keep watch. And our beaches will have higher surf from the rest of this weekend through next week, due to Franklin, a tropical system farther off the East Coast, and possibly Idalia. Back here at home, our sensible weather looks great, albeit a bit fall-ish. Look for clearing skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and a return to very pleasant humidity values. Thursday may be a bit breezy, but otherwise dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and comfortable humidity. And we’ll keep the sunny, dry, and pleasant weather going for Friday with lighter winds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
