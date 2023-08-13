After a rather busy Saturday, thanks to gusty and a few severe storms, the pattern flips today as a cold front passes through. Look for some morning fog and a stray shower early otherwise enjoy a nice close to the weekend and a pleasant final day of Musikfest for the fireworks later this evening. Heading into the new week, rain chances will rise again late Monday into Tuesday before another shot of dry and comfy weather likely builds in for the middle of next week. We'll close out the week with a slight jump in humidity Friday along with a summery pop-up storm but that will lead us into nice looking weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
A cold front will continue pushing slowly south and east of the region Sunday morning. A very isolated shower may still pop up Sunday, but this chance is very low, and the large majority of the region likely stays entirely dry. Sunday also probably starts out a little muggy, but drier and more comfortable air should filter in during the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures should once again top out at seasonable levels in the mid 80s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Another somewhat vigorous disturbance will slide in our direction late Monday and Monday night, with a good chance of some widespread showers and thunderstorms during that time frame. Monday should feature sunshine mixing with increasing clouds ahead of that disturbance, with highs in the low to mid 80s and humidity gradually turning more sticky by the evening. It appears much of the daytime Monday remains dry, and it’s really not until the evening and nighttime that the bulk of any rain and storms arrives. This timing would definitely limit some of the severe weather concerns as you’d want a storm system to move in during prime heating of the day for the greatest severe threat. Still, we’ll need to watch for a couple gusty storms moving through overnight Monday into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY
Some showers or a thunderstorm look to linger into at least the first part of Tuesday as some upper level energy lingers behind our Monday night disturbance. The afternoon seems to be drier compared to Tuesday morning, and the day certainly doesn’t look to be a washout. Humidity also likely drops to more comfortable levels as the day progresses, and we can expect partly sunny skies otherwise with high temperatures again reaching the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure from our west should build atop the region for Wednesday and Thursday leading to mostly sunny and dry weather with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Look for afternoon highs Wednesday to reach the lower 80s, then a tad warmer in the mid 80s on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night should be very comfortable dropping to either side of 60 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: