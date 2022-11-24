TODAY: Nice with sunshine and some clouds. High: 53
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower toward daybreak. Low: 34
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a couple of showers, especially through midday. High: 50 Low: 33
BIG PICTURE
It was a beautiful day for holiday travel on Wednesday with abundant sunshine and pleasantly-mild high temperatures in the mid 50s for most. We can all give thanks that a similarly sunny and mild day is in store for Thanksgiving on Thursday, before we watch two chances for rain over the rest of the four-day holiday weekend. That first chance will come Friday, mainly during the morning, with just some light rain for a few hours for morning holiday shoppers. Drier weather will arrive later Friday and last through Saturday, which, after Thanksgiving, will be the best weather day for hitting the Christmas tree farms or decorating for the holidays. Come Sunday, a second round of wet weather, this featuring some steadier and briefly heavier rain, will arrive early in the day, with the morning again being the wetter half of the day. Rain or shine, temperatures throughout the weekend will remain near seasonable levels. Thanksgiving Day is the warmest and back in the low to mid 50s, with highs closer to 50 degrees from Friday through Sunday. It should be a bit cooler, brisk, but also drier to head back to work and school early next week.
FORECAST
THANKSGIVING DAY
The sunshine will hang on for most of the day with some clouds moving in Thursday afternoon. Winds will be light and variable, and high temperatures will remain close to what we enjoyed Wednesday, mostly in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will increase Thanksgiving night, and those heading out for overnight holiday shopping for those Black Friday deals, there could be a few showers close to sunrise Friday morning, especially west of the Lehigh Valley.
BLACK FRIDAY
Friday will bring the first of two rounds of wet weather over the holiday weekend, and it looks to be the lighter and shorter-lived of the two. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, with some primarily morning light rain, mostly from just before sunrise to around midday, ending from west to east. While a lingering shower is possible later in the day, the afternoon should end up drier than the morning. With the clouds and raindrops, it will be a little cooler than the previous few days, with highs back in the upper 40s. A west to northwest breeze will increase a bit in the afternoon, likely around 10-15mph. Rainfall amounts will generally be light, mostly a tenth of an inch or two.
SATURDAY
After Thanksgiving, Saturday will get the nod as the next best day of the holiday weekend. Expect partly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and seasonable temperatures around 50 degrees. Clouds again thicken Saturday night with a second and steadier round of rain arriving closer to Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the holiday weekend with the wettest day of the four, with mostly cloudy skies, a brisk breeze, and some steadier rain, especially during the morning, which should gradually taper off from west to east during the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees once again despite the wet weather. A half inch to an inch of rain looks likely, focused on Sunday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It's back to work and school to partly sunny skies, brisk winds, and seasonably cool temperatures early next week, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, remaining close to seasonable for late November.