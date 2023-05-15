High pressure will start to break down as an approaching front Tuesday night will bring an isolated shower or two. It'll also drop our temperatures close to 20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday with highs stuck in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon compared to Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Overnight Wednesday could be chilly enough for some frost, especially towards the Poconos so make sure to tend to any outdoor plants, flower or vegetation that is frost sensitive! Near seasonable temperatures return Thursday and Friday along with plenty of sunshine so enjoy a pleasant close to the week!
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
Expect partly cloudy to at times mostly clear skies as temperatures fall through the 50s and 40s. High temperatures Tuesday will grow to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees ahead of a cold front that will press down from the north. As the aforementioned front slides through Tuesday night, it may bring a spotty shower, but most places likely stay dry.
WEDNESDAY
Behind our cold front, it will be noticeably cooler and a bit brisk, with partly sunny skies but highs only in the mid-60s. As high pressure builds in Wednesday night, winds will diminish and skies will likely be clear. With clear enough skies and light enough winds, lows may drop into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night, and some post Mother's Day frost is possible, which is fairly late in the season but not unheard of.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Thursday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs up in the low 70s, after a cool and potentially frosty start in spots. It's pleasant and seasonable closing out the week with highs near 70 degrees amid mostly sunny skies. We're to the point when we need some rain again, and Friday into the weekend would be our next opportunity as a cold front approaches with some possible showers or a thunderstorm.
