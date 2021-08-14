Finally we can start to say goodbye to the oppressive heat and humidity from the last several days. Yes, Saturday was still very much a humid day, however limited sunshine along with a cold front sliding across the region helped drop high temperatures back to more seasonable levels in the mid 80s. The cold frontal passage is coming with very little fanfare, but at least during this evening, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley. The bigger story will be the much more pleasant air mass that will build in behind our front overnight into Sunday. A better feeling and more pleasant stretch of weather will stay with us into the start of the new week. By midweek, humidity is expected to go up again, however high temperatures should stay close to seasonable levels in the 80s. As we progress through the middle and latter portion of the week, a persistent southerly wind flow will continuously pull moisture up the Eastern Seaboard which in turn will lead to daily opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front will continue moving from northwest to southeast across the region as we move through the evening. There is just enough warm, humid, and unstable air left that a couple showers or a thunderstorm may be sparked by the frontal passage, especially the further south and east one travels from the Lehigh Valley getting closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. While an isolated gusty storm is not out of the question, many will likely stay dry with just mostly cloudy skies initially this evening. Eventually as we work through the overnight, look for skies to gradually clear as a northwest wind flow ushers in a cooler, drier, and more comfortable air mass. Dew points that had been well into the 60s and 70s the last several days will drop into the 50s overnight, and low temperatures will fall all the way down to the lower 60s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Finally, relief will be building in for the second half of the weekend, with a welcome break from the heat and humidity for all. A broad area of high pressure moving across the Great Lakes will move by to our north across Upstate New York and New England sending the much more comfortable air mass in our direction. So, we'll start the new week off with a mix of sun and clouds, seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s, and much more comfortable humidity levels. Nighttime lows will continue to drop to more refreshing levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Dew points will also remain in the 50s meaning it won't feel like an instant sauna the second you walk outside. With the high humidity gone, the thunderstorm chances will be gone as well.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned high pressure system to our north from the start of the week will move off the coast heading into Tuesday. This will allow our wind flow to turn more southerly, and that in turn will start to increase some of the humidity again. Fortunately, temperatures won’t climb much as highs are expected to stay in the low 80s. Some moisture is going to try and creep back up the coast with that return to a more southerly wind flow, and this moisture may help lead to a shower or thunderstorm chance again Tuesday, most likely during the PM hours.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Skies will become more cloudy as we get into the middle and latter portion of the week as moisture continues creeping northward up the East Coast thanks to that persistent southerly wind flow along with the possible remnants of Fred which is expected to become a Tropical Storm again in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. We don't expect widespread heavy soaking rain to work into our area, however, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will likely increase through the period. Afternoon highs will reach the low and mid 80s so it will be seasonable but do expect the humidity to be on the high side again. Nighttime lows will also not get as cool only dropping into the mid and upper 60s.
