Hope you have been enjoying the mild temperatures and dry times - great to be outdoors - but beware of the pollen! The next best chance for a couple of pollen cleansing showers looks to be Friday and again Saturday night into Sunday morning but overall, it doesn't look like a washout.
Temperatures will remain rather warm for this time of the year in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Thursday before cooling back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Friday.
We’ll then see these numbers climb through the 60s again over the course of the weekend before dropping back to seasonable levels once more in the upper 50s on Monday.
THURSDAY
A brief bubble of high pressure will remain overhead for Thursday leading to a dry day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures shouldn’t be all that different compared to Wednesday given a decent amount of warm air aloft mixing to the surface. While our wind flow will take on more of an easterly onshore component, it won’t be too strong, and the most noticeable effects of cooler air due to the onshore flow should be closer to the Shore. So, we can expect many to once again reach the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs Thursday with areas further west even getting into the lower and middle 70s.
FRIDAY
Skies turn rather cloudy for Friday as a stationary front out across western Pennsylvania slowly drifts a little further eastward and our wind flow retains that easterly onshore component which brings in some Atlantic moisture.
A ripple of energy moving along the stationary front will also bring us a chance for a shower or two during the day, and this combined with the clouds and onshore flow should make for a significantly cooler day compared to Thursday. Look for the highs to fall back closer to seasonable levels in the lower 60s.
WEEKEND
We’ll once again turn mainly dry for Saturday as a brief bubble of high pressure to our north tries to build southward into the region. The day still looks rather cloudy, but a few breaks of sun should help aid in high temperatures getting a little warmer compared to Friday in the low to mid 60s. Low pressure over the Great Lakes will finally start to push a more vigorous cold front towards the region later Saturday night into Sunday.
A wave of steadier rain along this front looks to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, then taper back to just a hit or miss shower for the rest of the day Sunday.
Some breaks of sun Sunday afternoon combined with a southwest flow ahead of the approaching cold front should aid in pushing highs all the way back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
MONDAY
We’ll get behind our cold front from Sunday, and at the same time an upper level low pressure system will move overhead Monday. This will keep skies rather cloudy along with an additional chance for some showers. To top it all off, some relatively cool air underneath the upper level low will aid in dropping highs back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.