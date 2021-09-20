After our final weekend of summer certainly started out feeling like summer, a cold front moved through ushering in a cooler and more refreshing air mass to end the weekend. Ample sunshine was seen Sunday, and afternoon highs reached the upper 70s with dew points dropping all the way down into the 40s.
Dry and pleasant weather will remain through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable humidity values.
An area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will slowly push a stronger cold front into the region during the latter portion of the week and this will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered mostly around Thursday.
Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A broad area of high pressure over northern New England will slowly build southward into the Mid-Atlantic through Tuesday keeping our weather dry and pleasant through the period.
Skies should be mostly sunny Monday, then Tuesday we'll likely see just a little bit more cloud cover, however no rain or storms are expected for the day.
Close to seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s can be expected both Monday and Tuesday, and overnight lows should be quite refreshing in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We’ll be watching a stronger cold front teamed up with an area of low pressure across the Great Lakes and eastern Canada approaching the region from our west as we get into the middle and latter portion of the week.
Ahead of the front, clouds and humidity levels will increase more noticeably Wednesday, in addition to the chance for some showers, especially Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Forecast models for a while had some big differences on just how fast the front would move, but latest guidance seems to be in more agreement that the low pressure system over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will cut off from the upper levels of the atmosphere Wednesday which in turn will slow down the progression of the cold front.
This now means heavier periods of rain and maybe even a t-storm has a greater chance to occur during the day Thursday into Thursday night. Bottom line, this front looks to bring us our best and really only chance for widespread rainfall in the forecast for the next seven days, and there's the potential for a little heavy rain which could lead to flooding/flash flooding, or some gusty storms.
Look for high temperatures to reach the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday, then drop to the low 70s for Thursday.
That would certainly be a shot of some early fall-like air, and it would be right on time, as the fall equinox arrives Wednesday at 3:21 PM.
FRIDAY
Depending on the timing of the aforementioned front, there may be some lingering clouds and showers first thing Friday morning. However, high pressure looks to return during the day Friday clearing out the skies and bringing another shot of drier and more comfortable air.
Highs should remain around or just above 70 degrees and that looks to be followed by a mostly clear, crisp, and cool night with lows down near 50 degrees.