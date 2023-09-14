We dried out nicely Wednesday afternoon as high pressure built in from the west. Expect a string of partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of this week, through the weekend, and into most of next week, with highs mostly in the mid 70s, and lows mostly in the mid 50s. We'll see some outermost fringe effects from Hurricane Lee, safely to our east, Friday night and Saturday, with a bit of a breeze and some fringe high clouds, but nothing more. The only chance of a shower is a small one, sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The month is practically half way finished and it will finally feel like what we expect mid-September to feel like. Look for plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week Thursday and most of Friday, with some high clouds approaching from the east later Friday. Those high cirrus clouds will be the outer fringe clouds from Hurricane Lee, which will remain well offshore to our east. However, those high clouds could help make for a very colorful sunset Friday evening, especially in New Jersey. Highs will generally be in the mid 70s both days with refreshingly low humidity levels, with comfy and "open those windows" lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
Hurricane Lee will weaken and stay well to our east, but provide rip currents and high surf at the New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland beaches (and everywhere else on the East Coast too for that matter) through the weekend. Lee will also provide some rain and wind for eastern New England (Cape Cod to DownEast Maine) as well as the Canadian Maritimes. For us, it's just those fringe high clouds that will be with us on Saturday, likely making for a partly sunny day with that milky white sky and some filtered sunshine, with less high clouds but still a partly sunny sky on Sunday. The entire weekend should be comfortably warm and dry with highs mostly in the mid 70s, with lows in the 50s. We'll have a brisk breeze Saturday on the fringes of Lee, with a northwest breeze around 15-20mph and gusts up to 25mph, but nothing excessive.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A weak cold front will cross the area later Sunday night or Monday, but will have very little moisture to work with. As a result, expect only a spotty shower here and there and nothing more. Other than some extra clouds as the cold front comes through, it should have little impact on our weather. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the first half of next week, with continued seasonable temps and comfy humidity levels with daytime highs again mostly in the mid 70s, and lows mostly in the mid 50s.
