Pleasantly warm, dry Monday with plenty of sunshine

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm, but with low humidity. High: 88 TONIGHT: Clear and moonlit. Low: 64 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming hot and more humid with an isolated t-storm late. High: 90 Low: 69

If Mother Nature was a baseball player, this weekend would've been a grand slam. She loaded the bases with plenty of sunshine, seasonable warmth, and low-ish humidity levels, and knocked it out of the park with good timing. We never mind the lovely stuff of a Saturday and Sunday!

It's rinse and repeat weather to start the work week as an area of high pressure parked over the northeast keeps sunshine in the driver's seat all Monday long. Dew points near 60 degrees for those on the north side of the I-95 corridor will make Monday feel more like a Friday, too. But like all good things, the sunny and pleasant weather will come to an end. As the area of high pressure responsible for a pair of pleasant weather days shifts offshore, the warming and occasionally storming process will begin.

A couple of fronts will draw up moisture associated with the remnants of Barry, a storm that made landfall along the Louisiana coastline Saturday afternoon as a weak Category 1 hurricane. This means any shower or thunderstorm that develops will have every opportunity to bring down some heavy rain.

Activity should be isolated Tuesday afternoon and evening, more scattered Wednesday afternoon, and widespread Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures each of these days will be on either side of the 90-degree mark with lows closer to 70 degrees than anything else. Humidity levels will make the air temperatures feel much warmer.

Wishes for a not so manic Monday ahead!