BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Police, coroner's office investigate fatality on Route 12 in Muhlenberg - more >>

Weather

Pleasantly warm, dry Monday with plenty of sunshine

Rising heat, humidity, rain chances mid-late week

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 05:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:46 AM EDT

Pleasantly warm, dry Monday with plenty of sunshine

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm, but with low humidity. High: 88

TONIGHT: Clear and moonlit. Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming hot and more humid with an isolated t-storm late. High: 90 Low: 69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

If Mother Nature was a baseball player, this weekend would've been a grand slam. She loaded the bases with plenty of sunshine, seasonable warmth, and low-ish humidity levels, and knocked it out of the park with good timing. We never mind the lovely stuff of a Saturday and Sunday!

It's rinse and repeat weather to start the work week as an area of high pressure parked over the northeast keeps sunshine in the driver's seat all Monday long. Dew points near 60 degrees for those on the north side of the I-95 corridor will make Monday feel more like a Friday, too. But like all good things, the sunny and pleasant weather will come to an end. As the area of high pressure responsible for a pair of pleasant weather days shifts offshore, the warming and occasionally storming process will begin.

A couple of fronts will draw up moisture associated with the remnants of Barry, a storm that made landfall along the Louisiana coastline Saturday afternoon as a weak Category 1 hurricane. This means any shower or thunderstorm that develops will have every opportunity to bring down some heavy rain.

Activity should be isolated Tuesday afternoon and evening, more scattered Wednesday afternoon, and widespread Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures each of these days will be on either side of the 90-degree mark with lows closer to 70 degrees than anything else. Humidity levels will make the air temperatures feel much warmer.

Wishes for a not so manic Monday ahead!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:12 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 17°
  • 84%

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:12 AM

  • S 3 mph
  • 18°
  • 93%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 88°F 64°F
Average 85°F 63°F
Record 98°F July 15, 1995 51°F July 15, 2009

In case you missed it...

Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center

Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center

Absurdly fast shipping has a hidden cost
KPLR, KTVI, CNN

Absurdly fast shipping has a hidden cost

Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon

Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon

Alan Turing to be face of Britain's £50 note
Getty Images

Alan Turing to be face of Britain's £50 note

Facebook's digital currency Libra to face Congressional hearings
Copyright 2019 CNN

Facebook's digital currency Libra to face Congressional hearings

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

Coroner, police investigate woman's death in Moore Township

Coroner, police investigate woman's death in Moore Township

Four Australian kids steal parent's car, take 600-mile road trip
Google Maps

Four Australian kids steal parent's car, take 600-mile road trip

Texas woman lived with her dead mother for three years
Google Maps

Texas woman lived with her dead mother for three years

Police investigation closes Route 12 east in Muhlenberg
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police investigation closes Route 12 east in Muhlenberg

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe

Remains of missing Native American woman found
Copyright 2019 CNN

Remains of missing Native American woman found

Remains of missing Kentucky woman found 6 months after she disappeared
Facebook

Remains of missing Kentucky woman found 6 months after she disappeared

China's economy slumps as trade war hits
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

China's economy slumps as trade war hits

Police release video of officer fatally shooting California teen
Copyright 2019 CNN

Police release video of officer fatally shooting California teen

Española chile pepper to be first fruiting plant NASA grows in space
Copyright 2019 CNN

Española chile pepper to be first fruiting plant NASA grows in space

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks County

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks County

Pair of weekend shootings in Allentown leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

Pair of weekend shootings in Allentown leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged
69 News

Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged

3 people gored as running of the bulls ends in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

3 people gored as running of the bulls ends in Pamplona