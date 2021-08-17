A tropical air mass will return for the rest of the week ahead, making for a very humid go of it for the foreseeable future. While very sticky, it won't be nearly as hot as last week, due in large part to plenty of clouds, with mostly cloudy skies expected the next three days.
Some scattered showers are possible at anytime, with heavy downpours a threat given the high humidity. But with the abundant clouds and lack of sunshine, the threat for severe thunderstorms will be much lower than they were during the hotter weather last week.
We're also watching the remnant moisture from now Tropical Storm Fred, making landfall late Monday in the Florida panhandle. Some of this tropical moisture may enhance some of the showers and tropical downpours later this week, most likely on Thursday.
Beyond that, it's more humidity and more daily chances for rain in what looks like a sticky and unsettled pattern for quite a while.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Sunshine will be rather limited through the middle of the week, with only some breaks of hazy sun here and there. So overall, mostly cloudy skies are the expectation, with highs around 80 degrees each afternoon.
While that's certainly less hot than last week and even a bit below average for mid-August, it will be very humid, so it will feel quite uncomfortable.
Some showers and a few heavy downpours are possible given the tropical air, but with limited instability due to all the clouds, no severe weather is expected. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, but strong wind or large hail concerns are limited.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT
The mostly cloudy skies remain the same, as does the high humidity, the sticky overnight lows around 70 degrees each night, and daytime highs not far from 80°. But this will be our highest rain chances for the week, as the remnant moisture from Fred heads up the Appalachians in our direction.
Now it's unclear this far out if the heaviest swath of rain will travel directly overhead, or stay to our north and west. But the opportunity for some heavy downpours and localized flooding due to Fred is definitely there for someone from Wednesday night to Thursday night.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Once Fred's leftovers depart, we may be able to manage at least a little more sunshine. So let's up the sky condition to partly sunny to wrap up the week. And with a little more sun, highs may inch back up to seasonable into the mid 80s as well. But it will stay quite humid and uncomfortable, perhaps even more so with the bump in temperatures.
And with the extra warmth comes the chance of a few thunderstorms added into our daily shower and downpour threat, which will carry over right through the weekend as well. If you can't go to Florida, we'll bring Florida weather to you most of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: