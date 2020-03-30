After a Saturday soaker and a less wet but still dreary Sunday, many of us are likely more than ready for this obstinate overcast to break and for some sunshine to reappear and help buoy our spirits. But early spring can be notorious for pesky upper level lows, back door front, onshore winds, and other mechanisms that can lead to stubborn low clouds, drizzle, fog, or mist that can sometimes extend the gray and gloomy weather longer than we'd like this time of year. That was the case on Monday, with the culprit this time being an upper low, as clouds begrudgingly mixed with only a little sun, keeping temperatures in the 50s for much of the day. Farther south and west where there was appreciable sunshine, highs soared into the 60s. Sunshine may be tough to come by tomorrow as well, but this time due to an onshore breeze and the fringe clouds from a low pressure that will stay well to our south as it clips out to sea. Prospects for some sunshine increase a little later on Wednesday and then even more so Thursday, finally! It's a week that will be fairly quiet with no major storms and no wild temperature swings as March transitions into April. However, it's also a week with near or below average temperatures and more clouds than sun more often than not.
TONIGHT
A few afternoon showers may linger into the early evening in spots as a piece of energy pivots around our pesky upper low to our north, which will slowly drift off the New England coast overnight. Then much of the night should be dry albeit mostly cloudy with lows not far from 40 degrees. However, additional moisture may sneak in from the northeast late at night, especially north and east of the Lehigh Valley into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, where some fog, drizzle, or a few showers may develop. Credit our same upper low and a backed up weather pattern in the North Atlantic for the continued gloom.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We'll be stuck between a low pressure sliding out to sea east of the Carolinas, and our same pesky upper low to our north that will more or less be stalled over New England. Any steady rain from our southern low remains largely to our south, likely getting as far north as lower Delaware and no farther. However, a light east to northeast flow off the ocean coupled with our proximity to our New England nuisance will keep the chance of some drizzle or a few showers around, more likely the farther northeast you travel. Clouds will continue to remain abundant, and cool temperatures will result with highs only around 50, give or take a few degrees. Wednesday has a slightly better chance for a little sunshine developing later in the day as our onshore winds may shift back from the west and northwest.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday is your best candidate for a good amount of sunshine this week, with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs in the mid 50s expected. Our not-to-be-forgotten upper level low will still be lurking off the East Coast, and still may be heard from again one final time on Friday. One final piece of energy could bring more clouds and perhaps a shower or two on Friday as it pivots around our well offshore low pressure, but most of the day likely remains dry albeit cooler.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in from eastern Canada and provides a fairly nice day on Saturday with partly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the mid 50s. A weak cold front may approach later Sunday, with a little sunshine in the morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few showers, especially later in the day.