As expected, Saturday was another cloudy day with times of rain, steadiest in the morning, followed by a vigorous cold front moving through late in the afternoon bringing a final hurrah of gusty showers. Rainfall totals in general averaged between a quarter and half inch area-wide. Despite the clouds and wet weather Saturday, a stiff south breeze in advance of the cold front helped to push a mild surge of air up the Eastern Seaboard which in turn raised our high temperatures into the mid and upper 50s. We’ll dry things out for the latter half of the weekend into Monday as plenty of sunshine also makes a comeback. That sunshine however will also come with cooler temperatures. Another round of rain likely arrives on Tuesday followed by some lingering showers Wednesday. It will be another setup yet again where despite the clouds and rain, mild highs at or above 50 degrees should be the rule of thumb. Dry weather along with some sun should once again return for Thursday as temperatures remain somewhat mild. Cooler weather looks to gradually settle back in by the end of the week, but uncertainty remains with regards to just how cool temperatures will get, plus the chance for any precipitation based on how close an area of low pressure to our south tracks. Bottom line is…there's no snow or bitter cold in the forecast, at least just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A fast moving and vigorous cold front will continue pushing off to our east and make its way off the coast this evening. Rainfall with this front will quickly exit the region, and we’ll see skies eventually turning out mainly clear with the exception of the Poconos and some of Schuylkill County where lake-effect moisture streaming northwest to southeast will keep skies a little cloudier. There might even be a brief flurry or snow shower for those northern areas later tonight, but the large majority of the area will be dry. Winds will initially be gusty at times this evening, over 20 miles-per-hour, before they gradually die down later tonight. And finally, in the wake of our cold front, a surge of chillier air will make a return to the region as overnight lows eventually settle back into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
SUNDAY
Behind our front on Sunday, high pressure builds back atop the region leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and the better day to do outdoor activities. It will however be noticeably cooler than Saturday, with highs back in the low to mid 40s, with light westerly breezes around 10mph making it feel just a bit cooler. Still, it's the preferred weekend day for holiday preps, like outdoor decorating or shopping perhaps.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure will remain in control for Monday and hence, we'll sneak in a nice day, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs inching back up a few degrees into the mid 40s. Yet another cold front slides through on Tuesday, and we'll again be on the milder side of it which means some rain and highs back up near 50 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Tuesday’s front appears as though it will get hung up across the region for Wednesday with our region also remaining on the milder side of the boundary. Skies will likely stay somewhat cloudy, and some additional rain showers will also be possible. With our region remaining on the milder side of the front however, high temperatures are still expected to climb into the low and mid 50s. Thursday it appears an area of high pressure over eastern Canada will be just strong enough to push our front far enough to our south so that our weather is dry and we get back to more in the way of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to remain around 50 degrees Thursday. Colder temperatures are then expected to gradually sink south by the end of the week and next weekend, with highs back in the mid 40s Friday and lower 40s to start next weekend. There could be some rain, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) sometime Friday, but that is all based on where an area of low pressure to our south tracks which has a high amount of uncertainty at this time.
