Easter Sunday was certainly beautiful and bright, albeit a little on the cool side for this time of the year. Hardly a cloud in sight was the case for much of Easter Sunday, and afternoon high temperatures did rebound to slightly more tolerable levels compared to Saturday in the upper 50s and even a few 60 degree readings. Still, those numbers should typically be just above 60 degrees for this time of the year.
For those of you looking for warmer weather, you don’t have to wait long as the new week brings plenty of sun with a steady warming trend.
We'll start off with highs in the 60s today, surge into the 70s by mid-week and then likely reach the first widespread 80s of the season by week's end!
Rain will be lacking and therefore pollen will be uncomfortably high for the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
High pressure originally centered over upstate New York over the weekend will shift to the south and center itself across Virginia on Monday keeping our weather high and dry with hardly a cloud in sight, light winds, and also a warming trend.
Our wind direction will change from the cool northerly flow over the weekend to a warmer west and southwesterly one for Monday.
While the day gets off to a cold and frosty start, look for the afternoon to be much more seasonable and tolerable as highs get close to the mid 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Broad high pressure will continue to strengthen and drift a little further south into the Carolinas and Tennessee as we work into the middle of the week. This setup will keep our weather sunny and dry with a continued warming trend thanks to a west or southwesterly wind flow.
Afternoon highs Tuesday are expected to reach the low 70s, and then upper 70s on Wednesday.
A weak cold front dropping down across upstate New York and New England probably sends a little more cloud cover our way later in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but we certainly shouldn’t see any rainfall from the feature.
With the long stretch of dry weather expected, pollen counts will remain high, and we’ll also need to watch for a bit of a wild fire threat, mainly starting Wednesday, as the breeze turns a little gusty at times.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
It’s more of the same with regards to sunny and dry weather for the latter half of the week as surface high pressure lifts back to the north centering itself right overtop of the region, while a ridge with the jet stream aloft also strengthens right overhead.
This will only continue to warm our temperatures and will likely lead to the first multi-day stretch of widespread 80s for high temperatures across the region.
Thursday we think low 80s is doable for the highs, and Friday we may very well be talking mid to upper 80s. The record high for Allentown Friday is 87 degrees and it’s not out of the question we do come close to that.
While it will be very warm, with dew points remaining low, it won’t feel too uncomfortable for any strenuous outdoor activities.
The nights during this stretch will also be quite mild with low temperatures likely getting no cooler than the low to mid 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: