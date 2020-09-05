It's always great when the nicest weather in any given forecast happens to coincide with the weekend, and it's even nicer when it's a holiday weekend. Indeed, our weekend has gotten off to a fantastic start weather-wise as Saturday began refreshingly cool with morning lows in the 50s, followed by plenty of blue sky, very low humidity, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tonight will be another refreshingly cool night followed by a seasonably warm and sunny, but not humid, Sunday. It's quintessential early September weather through Labor Day, and we have high pressure to thank for the sun-sational stretch. That high will drift from the Ohio Valley to pretty much overhead early Sunday, then off the New England coast and into eastern Canada early next week. Other than shifting wind directions as high pressure continues on its course, our weather won't change that much for the next few days, and the dry and pleasant weather should cooperate with any and all outdoor activities for the remainder of the holiday weekend. By the middle and end of next week, our winds will shift more from the south, allowing an increase in moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front. That means more clouds, higher humidity levels, and the return of shower and thunderstorm chances starting Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Surface high pressure will gradually build in from the Ohio Valley tonight relaxing the winds and setting the stage for another mainly clear night with refreshingly cool lows in the 50s. There will be a weak upper level disturbance moving in to the north, and this may actually throw a little more cloud cover our way, at least across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. This feature will also be spreading some showers across Upstate New York and far northern Pennsylvania late tonight. It’s possible a shower or two could sneak into the northern Poconos and far northern New Jersey overnight, but the overwhelming majority of the region will remain dry.
SUNDAY
Surface high pressure will build overhead for the day setting the stage for another fantastic day weather-wise just like Saturday. The weak upper level disturbance sliding by to our north is the one caveat that will probably produce just a little more cloud cover, at least across areas north of the Lehigh Valley, and may even produce a brief shower in these far northern areas. Once again however, the overwhelming majority of the area will remain dry with more sun than clouds, and afternoon highs around 80 degrees along with continued low humidity. Sunday night should be yet another comfy cool night under mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.
LABOR DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure sliding off to our northeast will set up more of an onshore wind off the ocean, but otherwise our weather remains the same. Expect sunshine and some patchy clouds on Labor Day, making us three for three for the holiday weekend weather-wise. Highs will inch up into the low 80s, and humidity levels may creep up just a bit compared to the weekend, but remain well within the tolerable range. Tuesday will trend partly sunny but remain dry, however temperatures and humidity will be on the rise. Look for highs to get back to the mid 80s with dew points climbing into the upper 60s during the afternoon.
LATER NEXT WEEK
All good things must come to an end, and that end comes the second half of next week, as a slow moving cold front approaches from the west by next weekend and draws up a southerly flow of moisture and higher humidity out ahead of it. That means more clouds, still some sun, but higher humidity and daily shower and thunderstorm chances from at least Wednesday through Friday. Despite the more unsettled pattern, temperatures should still stay close to seasonable levels. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day during this stretch as the clouds take some time to thicken up. Expect highs this day to reach the low 80s. After that, skies will be a bit cloudier leading to highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.