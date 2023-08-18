After some overnight downpours, clouds gave way to sunshine on a Friday that turned sharply comfier thanks to diving dew points, as a nice shot of comfy air arrived and kept temperatures largely in the 70s for much of the day. The next few nights will be even comfier still, with lows in the low to mid 50s with clear skies and light winds the rule. As far as the weekend days go, expect abundant sunshine on Saturday and likely Sunday too, although we may have to contend with some haze from more western Canada wildfires high up in the sky come the second half of the weekend. But whether the skies are blue or milky white, expect a dry and pleasant weekend from start to finish, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, warming into the low to mid 80s come Sunday. We'll see a brief surge of heat and humidity on Monday, with highs up not far from 90 degrees but still with partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather. As a cold front comes through by Tuesday, likely with little more than a wind shift and some extra clouds, expect some cooler and less humid air to arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs settle back into some September-like upper 70s for the middle of next week. The next chance of a shower or t-storm may not arrive until next Thursday or Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect skies to become clear, winds to diminish, and a cool and comfortable night to result for our Friday night. Lows will drop into the mid 50s, even cooler in the Poconos. So open up those windows and let the comfy air on in for the next few nights, or enjoy great weather for those backyard fires.
SATURDAY
Weather in a word Saturday: sun-sational! Look for abundant sunshine from start to finish on Saturday, with plenty of sun and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will be a non-factor and remain refreshingly low, with a light west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph. Saturday night will be another clear, cool, and comfy one with lows again in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday has the potential to be just as nice as Saturday, with the only wild card being some high altitude haze from another burst of western Canada wildfire activity. If we see some of that smoke high up in the sky, look for milky white instead of deep blue skies. But either way, there will be mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm highs inching up a bit from Saturday, back into the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain quite comfortable by mid-August standards, so get out and enjoy a great summer weekend!
MONDAY
If you like the heat and humidity, Monday is the closest thing we have for a hot and sticky day in this forecast. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots, with a mix of sun and clouds ahead of an approaching cold front, dropping down from the north. It's moisture-starved, so don't expect much if any rain ahead of it. Perhaps just a few extra clouds out ahead of it later Monday and Monday night, and then a wind shift from the northeast behind it later Monday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind our back door front of sorts, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to return for the middle of next week, and we're back to the comfy and refreshingly low humidity we enjoyed from the past weekend. Look for highs to settle back from near 90 degrees on Monday to the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with more 50-something degree nights to enjoy as well. Humidity and rain chances may creep up again, but not until the end of next week, sometime Thursday or Friday.
