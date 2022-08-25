Look for a hot day Thursday with highs near 90, but the humidity will remain at a fairly low level through the afternoon. The average high temperature for the last week of August is 83 degrees, and we'll be around 85-90 degrees most days through early next week.
It won't be record heat, but it will be consistently warmer than average, occasionally humid, and a few more 90-degree days in a summer that's been loaded with them, at least since mid-July.
Much of the forecast is dry, with a spotty shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening, and then maybe a spotty shower closer to the shore over an otherwise mainly dry weekend.
The next two days offer our best chance at 90-degree heat, with mid to upper 80s over the weekend and into early next week.
We still need the rain, and next Tuesday represents the best chance for the most widespread coverage of some scattered thunderstorms.
Cooler weather may await towards Labor Day weekend, and all the while, the tropics remain eerily quiet as the peak of the season approaches in early September.
THURSDAY
Today will be much like Wednesday, but a few degrees hotter. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs around 90 degrees, but with fairly low humidity.
Thanks to continued low dew points, there won't be much of a heat index, so it thankfully won't feel any hotter than it already is.
Tonight looks partly cloudy and warm but still not all that muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY
Our next cold front is due to slide through later Friday or Friday night, and it will carry the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm or two along with it as it passes. Still, much of Friday looks hot and also stickier as higher humidity levels are drawn up in our direction ahead of that front.
So it's a partly sunny and mainly dry end to the week with highs around 90°, but feeling a bit hotter than Thursday thanks to the higher humidity.
While much of the day is rain-free, watch out for a passing afternoon or evening thunderstorm.
THIS WEEKEND
The final weekend of August and the last one before Labor Day looks to be a "mostly" dry one, with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s and seasonably/moderately humid as well.
An afternoon shower or two could pop up, especially closer to the shore either day, but much of the time will be rain-free.
High pressure over New England will be our main weather maker, but an onshore flow off the ocean and the remnants of an old front could spark that isolated shower or two either day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll await a stronger cold front on Tuesday to deliver our next best chance of rain, which many of us still need.
So expect some partly to mostly cloudy weather early next week and some seasonably warm and humid weather to continue too.
Shower and thunderstorm chances are highest on Tuesday, but could linger into Wednesday as well.
Cooler weather may be lurking later next week and for Labor Day weekend.