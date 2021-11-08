Yet again, Sunday started off on a very cold and frosty note as many saw low temperatures fall well down into the 20s. Overall though, it was a gorgeous fall day as afternoon highs got a tad warmer reaching the mid and upper 50s with a decent amount of sunshine and a light breeze. Hopefully everyone remembered to set those clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time has officially come to an end. Moving forward for the rest of the year, you’ll have those dark evening commutes home as sunsets occur before 5pm. Even though we say “fall back” when it comes to the time change, temperatures will be springing ahead for the new week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of the new week, with more bearable nighttime lows mostly in the 40s. We likely won’t see any measurable rainfall until the very end of the week on Friday.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The dry weather remains constant, but the temperatures really start to warm. Afternoon highs look to reach the mid 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High pressure overhead for Monday and Tuesday will lead to an abundance of sunshine. A weak cold front is expected to cross the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but all this feature looks to do is bring us a little bit more cloud cover. Overnight lows are also expected to get a little more tolerable, and after Monday night, look for those numbers to only drop into the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will move off the coast of New England Thursday giving us a more easterly onshore component to our wind. This combined with some increasing cloud cover from the south and west will lead to slightly cooler high temperatures compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, although still a touch above normal for this time of the year around 60 degrees. A cold front will approach from our west for Friday leading to plenty of clouds and the chance for a bit of rain. Even though Friday looks rather cloudy and somewhat wet, the southerly wind flow ahead of our cold front will send high temperatures back up several degrees into the 60s.