Welcome to the final weekend of summer. Mother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us today as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. A weak cold front dropping in from the north and west may spark a stray early evening shower or t-storm, but most will be dry as this front eventually crosses the area later tonight. The bigger story with the frontal passage will be what comes in its wake. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’re tracking a weak cold front dropping in from the north and west this evening. The front clashing with the humid air mass ahead of it has been enough to spark some very sparse shower activity out across central Pennsylvania, with perhaps even a little bit of thunder to go along with it. While most of this activity is expected to fizzle by the time it reaches our area, we can’t entirely rule out an isolated shower or t-storm early on this evening. Certainly no severe weather is expected. Once we get behind the cold front later tonight, a northerly wind flow will usher in a cooler and much more comfortable air mass as dew points will be dropping off into the 50s late tonight. Overnight lows should settle back to either side of 60 degrees. Look for skies to also turn out mainly clear later tonight behind the front.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
This could end up as one of the nicest three days stretches we've had in a little while. A large dome of high pressure originating across eastern Canada and northern New England will slowly build its way southward into the Mid-Atlantic through this period. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny each day, with close to seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s, and comfier overnight lows finally dipping back into the low and mid 50s. Sunday and Monday look very comfortable, with the humidity just ticking up a bit starting Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We’ll be watching a stronger cold front approaching the region from our west as we get into the middle and latter portion of the week ahead. Ahead of the front, clouds and humidity levels will increase more noticeably Wednesday, along with a round of showers and t-storms, sometime from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Timing this front remains highly uncertain however as long range forecast models have some big differences on the speed. It’s possible showers and storms could occur earlier on Wednesday and be long gone by Thursday morning, or, showers and storms may be delayed until mostly on Thursday. Bottom line, this front looks to bring us our best and really only chance for widespread rainfall in the forecast for the next seven days, and there's the potential for a little heavy rain or some gusty storms. Look for high temperatures to reach the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday, then drop to around or just above 70 degrees for Thursday. That would certainly be a shot of some early fall-like air, and it would be right on time, as the fall equinox arrives Wednesday at 3:20 PM.
FRIDAY
High pressure looks to return for Friday bringing with it another shot of drier and more comfortable. Highs should remain around or just above 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies, and that looks to be followed by a mostly clear, crisp, and cool night with lows down near 50 degrees.
