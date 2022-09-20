The first of two cold fronts moved through the region last night bringing a few showers and a gusty thunderstorm in some locations. High temperatures behind that front won't be too much different. Aside from some cooler breezes and drier air, if you're holding on to the final summery days, 80s will continue through at least Wednesday.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday before the next cool front swings through on Thursday. Expect another round of a few showers and perhaps thunderstorms, but this time a notable change after the front passes.
Throughout the day Thursday, a bona fide shot of cooler air will spill in which will be fitting for the first few days of fall. It remains cool and windy Friday with noticeably cooler temperatures in the 60s for afternoon highs and nights in the 40s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind Monday’s cold front, high pressure from the Great Lakes will return meaning the last few full days of summer will be keepers. We expect mostly sunny skies and continued warmth for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs either side of 80 degrees Tuesday, and low to mid 80s on Wednesday.
Humidity levels should drop a little compared to Monday.
Lows Tuesday night should be refreshingly cool again in the upper 50s, but look for those numbers to go back to milder levels again in the mid 60s come Wednesday night.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Fall begins at 9:03pm Thursday evening, and we'll see a strong cold front slide through the area to open the fall season.
Latest forecast guidance continues to suggest a quicker passage of this cold front as we now expect it to cross the region Wednesday night into first thing Thursday morning. Because of this, we now think Wednesday night features the best chance for some showers or a thunderstorm with perhaps a few showers still lingering first thing Thursday morning as the front starts to clear the area to the south and east.
This means Thursday now appears to be a drier day compared to previous forecasts with more in the way of sunshine returning as the day progresses.
At the same time however, a cool blast of air behind the front will arrive quicker, so Thursday continues to look cooler with highs now expected to only be in the mid 70s with a stiff breeze kicking up during the day as well.
FRIDAY
Canadian high pressure will start to build in after the passage of the aforementioned front bringing some much cooler air!
For the first full day of fall, it will certainly feel like it, waking up to temperatures near 50 degrees and only seeing the numbers climb into the mid 60s by the afternoon. A brisk breeze will add a little extra chill to the air there too.
Friday night football weather will be fitting for the games, feeling crisp and cool. Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 40s amid cool breezes, almost feeling like mid-October!
Look for the cool weather to linger into the start of the weekend, although the winds should gradually subside with plenty of sunshine expected.