It was a cold and windy Tuesday, with even a few snow flurries to help take your mind off the blustery and chilly weather. As we go into the big travel day on Wednesday, we'll keep the cold weather, but get rid of the biting breezes and snowflakes. That will leave us with plenty of chilly sunshine for the day before Thanksgiving, with no travel problems expected anywhere throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
For Thanksgiving Day, we can all be thankful that we'll keep the dry weather, at least during the day, and we'll eke out a less cold or somewhat milder day, depending on your point of view, as highs inch above 50 degrees. For the record, it's the only 50 degree day in an otherwise cold forecast.
Some light rain will arrive Thanksgiving night, but should be gone by or around sunrise Friday morning.
While bargain shoppers may get a little wet Thursday night, the rain will be light and short-lived. However, it will be followed by another round of cold and windy weather, which arrives during the day Friday and lasts right through early next week.
WEDNESDAY
Traditionally one of the biggest travel days of the year, Wednesday's weather should offer no troubles for travelers.
Expect abundant sunshine, although it will be a very cold start with early morning temperatures not far from 20 degrees.
Winds relax compared to Tuesday and the cold will ease just a bit, with still chilly but not as cold highs in the mid 40s for the trip to grandma's house, or wherever your travels take you.
We'll do mid 20s Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies.
THANKSGIVING DAY AND NIGHT
We can all be thankful for a nice Thanksgiving Day weather-wise, the mildest day of an otherwise cold forecast.
Look for partly sunny skies, with an increase in clouds late in the day, and our only day above 50 degrees this entire forecast. Highs should reach the low 50s, with a mix of sun and clouds and light winds.
As our next cold front approaches Thanksgiving night, a period of some light rain is likely, but not until after sunset on Thursday and likely steadiest in the middle of the night while we sleep and digest.
Granted, shoppers will get a little wet overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light and generally under a quarter of an inch.
FRIDAY
Some morning clouds and perhaps a few lingering showers around sunrise, especially in New Jersey, will give way to drier weather on a windy and colder Black Friday afternoon.
Highs will be back in the mid 40s, and those blustery northwest winds will be back once again, ushering in our latest shot of cold.
Expect mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with some breaks of sun at times, and an afternoon snow shower or some flurries as the colder air arrives and temperatures drop later in the day. That cold air will likely linger through the rest of the holiday weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The second half of the four-day holiday weekend looks to be cold and windy, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
There could be a few snow showers or flurries sometime Sunday as well as a weak disturbance passes through.
Highs will only be in the low 40s both days, with brisk winds keeping wind chills noticeably colder. Lows will drop into the mid 20s at night.