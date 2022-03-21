Welcome spring! The Vernal Equinox officially arrived at 11:33 am Sunday, but after a very warm and May-like day Saturday, Sunday certainly didn’t feel or seem as nice. Granted, we didn’t have to deal with any severe weather concerns like Saturday, but Sunday still featured a fair amount of cloud cover, gusty winds and cooler highs back in the low to mid 50s, and even a couple showers moving through. More comfortable high temperatures in the 60s are expected to return Monday thanks to high pressure and mostly sunny skies building in. Tuesday looks dry, somewhat sunny, and relatively comfortable for this time of the year with highs in the upper 50s. Cooler high temperatures in the 40s make a return Wednesday thanks to an easterly onshore wind and a rather cloudy day with the arrival of some rain. Some of that rain may linger into Thursday, although with the return of a westerly wind, high temperatures should climb back through the 50s. We’ll keep those more comfortable 50s around for Friday with drier times expected and perhaps a little more sunshine.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
Broad high pressure centered to our south will flex its muscles for Monday leading to a dry, pleasant, and very sunny start to the new week. High pressure will remain in control for Tuesday keeping our weather dry with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs will bounce back into the low 60s on Monday, then drop just a tad into the upper 50s on Tuesday, ahead of our next chance of wet weather come the middle of the week.
MIDDLE TO LATTER PART OF THE WEEK
More clouds will be the rule Wednesday and Thursday with an increasing chance of some rain showers. Due in part to those clouds and showers, chilly highs are back, too. Expect mainly 40s and a cooler easterly wind for Wednesday. We should bounce back up in the mid to upper 50s come Thursday and Friday as our wind flow turns back to the west. A broad upper level trough however remaining over the region will keep skies mostly cloudy to end the week. There might even still be some rain at times lingering for Friday.