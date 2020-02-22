What a start to the weekend weather-wise! Besides a few patchy early morning high clouds Saturday, there was not a cloud in sight throughout the day. We got off to a seasonably cold start first thing Saturday morning with lows in the low 20s, but by the afternoon, highs reached the low 50s. There was a bit of a breeze adding a little extra chill to the air, but overall, given the much warmer air temps compared to the last few days, it was quite pleasant for outdoor activities. We can anticipate more of the same as we round out the weekend. Sunday will be another very sunny day with afternoon highs once again in the 50s. Those 50s and dry weather will stick with us into the very beginning of next week before periods of rain return overnight Monday through Wednesday. A noticeable chill in the air along with some gusty winds will return for the latter half of next week.
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
A broad area of high pressure centered across the southeastern U.S. is now well in control of our weather as it continues making its journey towards the coast. The incredibly dry air underneath the high pressure system will keep our skies starry and clear tonight as low temperatures once again dip down to seasonably chilly levels in the mid 20s. As high pressure makes its way offshore on Sunday, our wind direction will turn southwesterly, and this combined with plenty of sunshine once more will help raise afternoon high temperatures to the mid 50s.
MONDAY
We’ll sneak in one more very mild and dry day on Monday, with lots of sun to start the day before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon and evening. Despite the incoming clouds, we’ll manage to tack on a few more degrees to our afternoon highs, with upper 50s expected to start the new work and school week. There's even a slight chance someone approaches the 60 degree mark, especially if the increasing clouds that are expected at this time end up being delayed.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
An area of low pressure will be approaching the region from the Midwest Monday night and this will start to spread a couple showers in our direction overnight Monday. As the low moves a bit closer throughout the day Tuesday, we can expect our chance for rain to increase, although it will likely be periods of light rain rather than an all day washout of steady/heavy rain. Rainfall amounts at this time look to average around 0.25” for most of us. Even though skies will be cloudy and we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time, Tuesday will be yet another day that is quite mild with highs expected to climb to around 50 degrees.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
The low pressure system that approaches from the Midwest Tuesday will move north into the Great Lakes and eastern Canada Tuesday night and weaken. This will allow rain from the daytime Tuesday to gradually taper away. We'll still have an easterly onshore flow however, so low-level moisture in the form of drizzle will still be a possibility Tuesday night. Then, as we go into Wednesday, an upper level trough is expected to deepen over the Ohio Valley which in turn will send a low pressure system up the Eastern Seaboard moving right over our area. This low is expected to be stronger than the Tuesday low, and so, we can likely expect a bit steadier and heavier period of rain to re-develop as we progress through the day on Wednesday, especially Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Rainfall totals with this second round look to be a little heavier, likely averaging around 0.50" for many. Just like Tuesday, even with all the clouds and wet weather on Wednesday, highs should still be able to manage the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overnight Wednesday, our storm system will start to exit away to our north and east, and colder air will begin to build back in behind it. Any leftover rain may have the chance to mix with a little wet snow, certainly in higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but little or no accumulation is expected.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As Wednesday's low pressure system moves further away to our north and east for the latter half of the week, seasonably colder air will build back into the region along with gusty northwest winds. This will be a classic setup that will bring more clouds than sun through the period, and while plenty of dry times will be seen, a few flurries or snow showers can't be ruled out, especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Highs will return to the mid 40s on Thursday and then only the upper 30s on Friday. It will feel significantly colder however when you factor in the gusty winds.