Sunday started with our coldest temperatures of the fall season so far as many locations saw lows in the low to mid 30s. With the clear sky and light wind we had overnight, it was also a great setup to produce widespread frost, and the first frost of the season for that matter, in many locations certainly from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west. After the cold start, we were treated to an abundance of sunshine throughout Sunday with a bit less wind compared to Saturday and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures (although still below average highs in the upper 60s) in the lower 60s. We'll keep the sunshine a fixture in the forecast through the first half of the new week as 70-degree warmth also looks to make a return by the middle of the week. A vigorous cold front will bring our next chance of rain sometime later Thursday into Thursday night. That will be followed by another shot of chilly air for at least Friday into Saturday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure remains in control tonight centered to our south. A weak upper level disturbance will approach from the north and west late, but all this will do is just increase some high cloud cover. Overall, it should be another mainly clear and cold night as winds gradually diminish. We expect overnight low temperatures to be just a touch warmer compared to last night, but we still expect many to dip into at least the upper 30s, and there will likely be a few outliers that get even colder into the mid 30s. This means some areas of frost will again be possible into sunrise Monday.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
High pressure remains in control for the first half of the week keeping our weather dry and quiet. A weak upper level disturbance will pass through Monday and while no rain is expected with this system, there will likely be a period of cloudier skies Monday morning. By Monday afternoon however, look for an abundance of sunshine to again return as the upper level feature heads out to sea. High temperatures will slowly but surely get a little warmer getting back into the mid and upper 60s…certainly a bit more comfortable to be out and about in. Then Tuesday, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected as high pressure should be right over top of the region. And once more, temperatures should continue to climb as highs get back to around 70 degrees. High pressure will move off the coast for Wednesday allowing some mid and high clouds to increase from the west, but again, no rainfall. And with the high off the coast, we’ll see a return to a south or southwesterly wind flow which will in turn keep our warming trend going. Highs Wednesday should reach the low to mid 70s. Lows will moderate too during the first half of the week and climb back into the 40s after the 30-something-degree nights over the weekend.
THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our next cold front is due to approach later Thursday or Thursday night, so that will be our next real chance of appreciable rain. Right now we expect a mostly cloudy and breezy day Thursday, but still mild temperatures with a southerly wind flow right out ahead of our front. If the rain holds off long enough, we may still manage to see high temperatures reach 70 degrees or just above that. Some steadier/heavier rain, and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder, will be possible Thursday night with the cold front crossing the region. Forecast model guidance continues to speed up the progression of the front so that we now anticipate Friday to be dry from sunrise onward with some decent periods of sunshine returning mixed with clouds. While Friday will be a fair sky day, a blast of cool air makes a return to the region as high temperatures once again fall back into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. That cool air as of now looks to go into the start of next weekend, however it may modify a bit for next Sunday.
