We did feel a hint of fall in the air on Wednesday, with morning temperatures not far from 50 degrees and refreshingly comfortable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of us. That was the start of an extended stretch of dry weather that will certainly last through the final weekend of summer, but could perhaps last right through the start of fall next Thursday.
So we'll stay the course the rest of this week with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm days followed by cool and comfy nights.
There could be some haze at times from western wildfire smoke at high altitudes that could make the sky milky, and also make for some colorful sunrises and sunsets the next few mornings and evenings. The weekend will feature tons of sun too, as 80-something-degree high temperatures become more common.
There will be a cold front up over Upstate New York and New England early next week that will bear some watching. If it stays up north, we'll remain warm and dry most of next week. If it drops just far enough south, a few showers could sneak into Northern Pennsylvania or North Jersey Monday and Tuesday, with the warm and dry weather otherwise remaining in place.
Expect highs well into the 80s most of next week, part of summer's last hurrah before fall begins next Thursday night.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Ordinarily, skies would be mostly sunny each of the next few days with deep blue skies thanks to the comfy air mass with refreshingly low humidity levels. However, upper level winds will steer some high altitude wildfire smoke from the western wildfires today and Friday.
That still means a pair of nice days but the sunshine could be hazier and the skies milkier white if the wildfire smoke hangs out high above. Don't expect any smoky smell, but thanks the extra particles in the air, sunrises and sunsets could be more colorful than usual each morning and evening.
Highs will be in the mid 70s each day, with the coolest night of the forecast expected Thursday night with some widespread 40s expected. It should be the coolest night since late June.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of summer will be a mostly sunny, warm, and dry one. Presuming the western wildfire smoke is gone, look for plenty of sunshine with a slow warming trend to boot.
Highs will be around 80 degrees on Saturday and into the low to mid 80s come Sunday. While humidity will very comfortable for Saturday, it may creep up a bit Sunday but still remain well within the tolerable range.
There could be a shower Sunday night, mostly closer to the New York border.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Overall, the week should start with a pair of partly sunny, warm, and slightly more humid days on Monday and Tuesday.
It looks mostly dry for most of us, but the one chance for a few showers in the entire forecast would be early next week, from Sunday night through Tuesday, with a meandering front up over New York and New England. That's where the best chance for some rain will be during that time, but a few showers could sneak south in our direction, most notably in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey but perhaps a bit farther south depending on the frontal position.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the first half of next week, above average for mid-September.