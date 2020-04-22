Weather Alert

DEZ001>003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>023- 027-PAZ060>062-070-071-101>106-221200- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0004.000000T0000Z-200422T1200Z/ New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot- Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware- Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 320 AM EDT Wed Apr 22 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$