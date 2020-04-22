Tuesday was a changeable day weather-wise, one that started with a little sunshine, followed by clouds and some showers, and then finally a narrow line of some gusty downpours and thunderstorms for some of us. That line intensified as it worked east, with severe thunderstorm warnings for some isolated strong and damaging wind gusts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley towards the I-95 corridor and the shore. Our weather came full circle late in the day as sunshine returned, and some brisk west to northwest winds behind the cold front responsible for Tuesday's weather ushered in some cooler air. Midday highs around 55 to 60 degrees fell back later in the day, and a shot of unseasonably chilly late April air became more established overnight and will continue to be felt into Wednesday. While skies turned out rather clear last night, a few more clouds were seen across the Poconos, and a few snowflakes from lake effect snow showers were even able to sneak there way down into these northern areas. Overnight lows settled back into the low and mid 30s for most prompting the issuance of Freeze Warnings again from the Lehigh Valley and points south and east. Despite lots of sunshine Wednesday, highs will likely only make the mid 50s, with a continued breeze adding a continued chill. While temperatures inch back at least a bit closer to 60 degrees later this week into the weekend, two rounds of a soaking rain look to be in the cards later Thursday into early Friday and then again later Saturday into Sunday. So warmth and sunshine, especially together, will be hard to come by through early next week.
TODAY
High pressure builds back into the area today bringing a welcome return to mostly sunny skies. There will be just a little bit more cloud cover to start the day across the Poconos with perhaps even a few flurries thanks to some lake effect snow showers originating in Upstate New York surviving further south. Most of this activity should be gone by noon. Meanwhile, today may be our only guaranteed entirely dry day in our immediate future, so soak up the sunshine. Despite the good look of the day however, it may not feel too much like late April should. First off, with morning temperatures in the 30s and gusty winds, it feels more like it’s in the 20s to start the day. Second, highs will only make it into the mid 50s despite the sunshine, and still brisk west to northwest winds will make an already cool day feel that much cooler. Expect those winds to still gust up to 30 miles-per-hour.
TONIGHT
Gusty winds should finally really back down tonight while a warm front pushes into our direction from the west. While skies are expected to start off clear tonight, the aforementioned warm front will gradually thicken and increase our clouds overnight. It’s also not entirely out of the realms of possibilities that a few sprinkles or a flurry or two work into areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, but the air will probably be too dry making it tough for any of this to reach the ground before evaporating. Overnight lows should settle back into the mid 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Outside of a morning sprinkle or flurry mainly to the north and west Thursday, the day should start dry and stay that way through at least early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy as our next low pressure likely tracks just to our south later Thursday into Friday. Expect some rain to develop later Thursday afternoon and likely morph into a steady to possibly soaking rain Thursday night and linger into Friday, tapering by early afternoon. Rainfall totals could end up being a widespread 0.50" to 1.00" soaking, depending on the exact track and strength of our storm. Some higher totals are possible along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Despite the wet weather, somewhat milder temperatures will accompany the rain with highs both days inching into the mid to upper 50s. Some sunshine is possible late in the day Friday as long as our storm departs out to sea on schedule.
THIS WEEKEND
The active pattern continues with another storm possible by the middle to end of the weekend and yet another soaking rain. Saturday looks to at least start dry with some sunshine, but clouds are quick to return as the day progresses. Saturday should also be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs expected to reach the low 60s. Our next round of rain likely arrives later Saturday afternoon or Saturday night and lingers into most of Sunday as winds become brisk and highs return to the low 50s. Clouds, brisk winds, and even some rain and drizzle may very well linger into at least the first part of Monday as well.