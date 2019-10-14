TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably chilly. Low: 40
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds towards daybreak. Low: 45
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The new week got off to a fantastic start weather-wise as high pressure moved in from the southwest for Columbus Day Monday leading to a mostly sunny and comfortable day. Afternoon high temperatures reached seasonably warm levels topping out in the low to mid 70s in many spots. Westerly breezes occasionally gusted a little over 20 miles-per-hour. Those breezes will gradually subside tonight as high pressure sits right over top of the region. A dry cold front will pass offshore to our east. Skies will be clear, and with plenty of dry air in place, we can expect a seasonably chilly overnight with low temperatures dropping down to around 40 degrees.
High pressure will remain in control for Tuesday keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Thanks to the aforementioned dry cold front that tracked through late Monday plus a chilly start to Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon’s high temperatures will be a little cooler compared to Monday, but should still reach seasonable levels in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will start clear, but look for clouds to thicken and increase as we get towards sunrise Wednesday as the next storm system approaches our area. Tuesday night’s low temperatures should be more seasonable compared to Monday night, dropping into the mid 40s.
Wednesday continues to look to be the most active day over the next week as one area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast and tags up with an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes dragging a cold front in our direction. The result will be plenty of clouds Wednesday with periods of rain and perhaps even a t-storm, mainly from midday on. The morning commute Wednesday may actually be dry, but expect plenty of rain to be around by the evening commute. Rain may be heavy at times and could lead to ponding on roadways and minor flooding in poor drainage areas. In general, rainfall totals look to be 1.00” or less but there may be some isolated amounts of 2.00” to 3.00”. High temperatures Wednesday look to reach the low to mid 60s and it will be a little breezy to go along with the rain.
Behind Wednesday's storm system, the clouds will break for some sunshine on Thursday, but a gusty northwest wind will usher in a rather cool air mass. High temperatures on Thursday are only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s. As the upper level trough associated with Wednesday's system swings through it may spark a stray shower, but this will likely be confined to the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey.
High pressure will build back in from the west for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies and slightly lighter winds as afternoon high temperatures rebound a little back to around or just above 60 degrees. High pressure will remain in control as it moves off the coast on Saturday keeping our weather dry and sunny. Our wind flow will change to a south and southwesterly direction ushering back in a warmer air mass. High temperatures Saturday should reach at least the mid 60s, and the warming trend will continue through Sunday into the beginning of next week as strong high pressure remains anchored just offshore keeping a south and southwesterly wind flow in place. High temperatures Sunday should reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and next Monday and Tuesday should feature high temperatures around or just above 70 degrees. The warmth to start next week may come with a price however as another frontal system looks to move in from our west bringing a chance for some showers.