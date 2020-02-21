While we wrapped up the work week with a great looking Friday complete with plenty of sunshine, it didn’t feel too good outside with colder than average temperatures coupled with a west to northwest breeze that added an extra chill to an already cold day. Highs remained in the mid 30s for most of us, something that hasn’t happened all that often during one of the warmest winters on record, at least so far. Throughout our warm winter, there’s always a warm up in sight, and sure enough, our next such moderating trend is imminent, coinciding nicely with the upcoming weekend. So while the abundant sunshine remains a constant in the forecast through Saturday, Sunday, and even the first half of Monday, the cold air will be replaced with much milder temperatures. Highs will flirt with 50 degrees on Saturday and we’ll tack on a few degrees each day going forward through Monday, before our next chance of rain arrives Monday night and Tuesday. While another shot of cold likely arrives late next week, there remains little to no chance for accumulating snow in the forecast right through the end of February. That means we’re not only on pace for one of the (if not the) warmest winters on record, but also one of the least snowy seasons for many of us as well. Of course, March can and recently has brought some meteorological madness and sizable snows and arctic blasts. But the clock is ticking for snow lovers…
TONIGHT
A large area of high pressure, centered off to our west over the lower Ohio Valley, will continue to control our weather and build in further, ensuring clear skies, diminishing winds, and one more very cold night tonight. Lows will drop into the upper teens and low 20s, but thankfully with lighter winds so the wind chill won’t add too much of an additional chill. So expect a cold start to the weekend if you’re up and about late tonight or early Saturday morning. But also expect some much milder finishes to our days over the upcoming weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Big bubble, no trouble. Our big bubble of high pressure will slowly slide into a position along the Southeast Coast of the United States over the weekend. That means no trouble weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies continuing from sunrise Saturday straight through sunset Sunday. After cold starts, especially Saturday, that sun will allow for a nice temperature bounce back by afternoon, with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and inching up to around 50 to 55 degrees on Sunday. Compared to average, this weekend will feel more like a late March and early spring weekend than a late winter and late February one, probably with little to no complaints. Nighttime lows will also trend milder, from the upper teens Saturday morning to mid 20s Sunday morning to around 30 degrees by Monday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We’ll sneak in one more mild and dry day on Monday, with lots of sun to start the day before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon and evening. Despite the incoming clouds, we’ll manage to tack on a few more degrees to our afternoon highs, with mid 50s expected to start the new work and school week, and most of us will eke out a dry day before rain chances increase Monday night and even more so on Tuesday. That rain should come in the form of some occasional rain or rain showers, mostly light, centered on Tuesday, with rainfall amounts likely averaging around 0.25” for most of us. Even though skies will be cloudy and we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time, Tuesday will be yet another day with highs above 50 degrees, though likely not as warm as Monday given the unsettled weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Another storm will follow our early week one in close procession, bringing another round of rain as it approaches later Wednesday into Wednesday night. With highs still around 50 degrees ahead of this feature on Wednesday and an expected storm track either right overhead or to our west up the Appalachian Mountains, rain is again the favored precipitation type. A few days ago, this looked like an opportunity for some accumulating snow. But like most of those “opportunities” in the longer range this winter, they fizzle pretty quickly as it gets closer. So expect a juicier round of rain that may end as wet snow for some, centered on Wednesday afternoon and night but with showers lingering into Thursday. Rainfall totals with the second system will be higher, around 0.50” to 1.00”, with that soaking rain followed by some seasonably but not bitterly cold air and wind for Friday and Saturday.