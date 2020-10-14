While the clouds stubbornly hung tough for most of the day on Tuesday, it was a much drier day compared to the raw and wet Monday we started the week with. It took much of the day, but some breaks of sun finally developed late in the day, and that’s just a sign of the more plentiful sunshine to come over the next few days. High pressure will provide us with a pair of brighter, drier, and milder days today and Thursday ahead of our next cold front, due to slowly cross the area Friday into Friday night. As a low pressure system develops along that front, some steadier rain will overspread the area later Friday, before our front sweeps it offshore by early Saturday morning. That means most of the upcoming weekend looks dry, but some chilly air will sweep in to start the weekend, with a brisk breeze providing an additional chill on Saturday.
TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
These are the pick days of the week weather-wise, as high pressure builds in today and slides off the coast on Thursday, controlling our weather both days. While today gets off to quite a cool start with lows in the low to mid 40s, and even a little bit of patchy fog, we can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon highs inching back up to around 70 degrees. Tonight once again will feature light winds with plenty of dry air in place, so with just a few mid and high clouds streaming through on occasion, it should be a good setup for lows to drop back to some cool levels in the mid 40s. Then Thursday starts out with sunshine mixing with some late day clouds as our next cold front approaches from the west. A southwesterly wind flow ahead of this front will kick up during the afternoon helping to drive highs all the way up into the mid 70s. Thursday by far will be the warmest day of the forecast through early next week.
FRIDAY
As a cold front crawls east through the area and towards the coast, a low pressure system likely develops along it and helps slow it down further. While the low strengthens far enough to our north and east to keep the heaviest rain offshore and over parts of New England, we should see a decent soaking with some periods of light to moderate rain later Friday into Friday night, steadiest in New Jersey and lighter the farther west through Pennsylvania you travel. It’s a cooler day as a result of the clouds and developing rain, with highs mostly in the low 60s. Latest indications are that New Jersey could see 1” or more of rain, with at least 0.50” to 1” for most of eastern Pennsylvania, with amounts tapering farther west.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday should be quite cool and rather brisk, but drier with skies turning out partly to mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the breeze adding an additional chill. Sunday will be the better feeling weekend day with a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds, and slightly milder and more seasonable highs in the low 60s, along with lighter winds.