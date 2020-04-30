TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers around, then heavier rain and a t-storm later in the afternoon. High: 68
TONIGHT: Periods of heavy rain and a thunderstorm, mainly early; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas. Low: 55
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain at times. High: 68 Low: 52
Wednesday wasn't quite as sunny as Tuesday, and yes, it was certainly more on the breezy side. While there was a shower or two in spots, thinner clouds than expected allowed for a brighter and milder day than first thought. That likely generated few complaints given the cooler and unsettled weather pattern we've been mired in since mid-month.
Highs climbed well into the 60s for most of us, although North Jersey was a bit cooler where the clouds were a bit more stubborn than elsewhere. So if you're counting, that's two fairly nice early spring days in a row, but we won't make it three as a slow moving cold front spreads some rain our way today into Friday.
That includes the potential for some locally heavy rain, with a few inches possible for many of us and flood watches flying as a result for the entire area. The heaviest rain is due in later this afternoon into the first half of tonight, with areas of lighter rain lingering into Friday. We're still on track for a fairly mild and reasonably dry first weekend of May before things take a fairly dramatic turn towards cooler temperatures, at least by early May standards, as we move through next week.
TODAY
It’s quite the mild start to the day as low temperatures last night didn’t drop below 50 degrees in many spots. This was much in part thanks to plenty of clouds along with the occasional shower or a bit of drizzle courtesy of a warm front creeping closer to the area from our south and west.
As low pressure slides east across the Great Lakes, our warm front will continue its northward lift, but it will be met by an approaching cold front from the west. That slow moving cold front will spread some periods of rain and a thunderstorm or two in our direction later today, with a widespread soaking of 1.5 inches to locally as much as 3 inches of rain expected.
Flooding along smaller creeks and streams, as well as in poor drainage, low-lying, and urban areas will be possible. For this reason, the National Weather Service has put the entire area under a flood watch from this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
Through early this afternoon, we can just expect some showers or a bit of drizzle with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. By late this afternoon, we can expect plenty of clouds as heavier rain arrives taking us into the evening.
Highs should inch back into the mid to even upper 60s despite the wet weather. It will also be windy ahead of our cold front, with southeast winds perhaps gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph. Wind advisories have been posted by the National Weather Service from late this morning through early this evening for the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey and Delaware, where the strongest wind gusts are expected to occur.
TONIGHT
Heavy rain and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two will start out the first part of the night as our aforementioned low-pressure system and cold front track right across the region.
We will continue to be on alert for the potential of flooding as the ground will be even damper at this point, and creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas will likely be more water logged. Late at night, heavy rain and thunderstorms should taper back to just a few showers as the aforementioned cold front slides off to our east.
Gusty winds from earlier in the day Thursday are also expected to gradually subside behind the cold front. Overnight lows will once again be quite mild only dropping into the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
Just like earlier in the week, a storm will be slow to depart, keeping clouds and some showers around for a good part of Friday. The aforementioned cold front and a weak area of low pressure along it will only slowly creep east during the day, and the cloudy and wet weather lingers as a result.
Rainfall on Friday will be much lighter compared to Thursday, but we will still need to watch for flooding into at least the early afternoon given the runoff from previous rain. Even though it will remain rather cloudy and damp, we still think highs will manage to reach comfortable levels in the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of May likely offers the nicest weather of the forecast, with increasing sunshine on Saturday and then some sunshine giving way to clouds on Sunday. While there could be a shower or two later in the afternoon Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west, the activity should be hit or miss and fairly light, plus temperatures will be quite mild.
Behind that front will be some cooler air, the first of several cool shots for next week. So be sure to soak up the mild weekend highs, near 70 degrees Saturday and low 70s Sunday. It's been a while since we've seen 70-degree highs, since April 13 in the Lehigh Valley.
MONDAY
Sunday’s cold front will be heading out to sea for Monday, while a secondary cold front drops in from the north and west later in the day. At this point, we think that front will be a dry passage, but it will continue to bring in cooler air that will be felt more so as we get into the middle of next week.
In the meantime, we can expect a dry Monday with skies turning out rather sunny and highs still at seasonable levels in the upper 60s. Northwest winds however will become a little gusty sustained between 10 and 20 mph.