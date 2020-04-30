Weather Alert

DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-015>019- PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-302000- /O.CON.KPHI.FA.A.0002.200430T1800Z-200501T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches-Cecil-Kent MD- Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon- Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Rehoboth Beach, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 334 AM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Delaware, Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, and New Castle. In northeast Maryland, Caroline, Cecil, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot. In New Jersey, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday afternoon * Periods of heavy rain will begin over western portions of the area Thursday afternoon with the threat of heavy rainfall progressing eastward Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Rainfall will decrease in intensity Friday morning, but impacts from the earlier heavier rainfall may linger into the day on Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1.5 to 3 inches over the watch area; however, locally higher amounts will be possible, particularly over the higher terrain of eastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey. * As a result of the rainfall, poor drainage and low-lying flooding may begin late Thursday. Small stream as well as main stem flooding is possible Thursday night into Friday. Please refer to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS) website for the latest crest forecasts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$