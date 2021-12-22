Wednesday got off to a foggy start, and in some cases, there may have even been freezing fog as low temperatures were around or just below freezing. The combination of a little bit of dampness left over from some light rain Tuesday night and the fog may have lead to some areas of black ice. By late morning, the fog mixed out, and we were treated to a fair amount of sunshine, although it was somewhat chilly as a stiff breeze picked up making highs in the low to mid 40s feel like it was well back into the 30s. A cold front moved through late Wednesday afternoon, and behind this front, a reinforcing shot of chilly air will settle in for Thursday. High pressure however will ensure Thursday will be a quiet and dry day with a decent amount of sunshine. In general, our weather will stay quiet for those making final holiday preparations. There is a little bump however along our otherwise dry weather road come Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While no big storms are in the forecast, two rounds of rain showers, one Christmas Eve and the other late Christmas Day and night, are in the cards. Tucked in between is a mostly dry Christmas morning, and Christmas 2021 doesn't look nearly as wet as Christmas 2020 was.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of high pressure has been building in from our west while a cold front moves off to our east and an offshore ocean storm continues its journey northeastward towards Atlantic Canada. We’ve been sandwiched in between these features, and the tight pressure gradient that sandwich created brought us those gusty winds during the afternoon. Early on tonight, look for those winds out of the northwest to still be a bit gusty at times as the tight pressure gradient remains. As high pressure builds closer tonight however, look for the winds to gradually diminish. That northwesterly wind flow will usher in a reinforcing shot of chilly air sending our low temperatures back into the low and mid 20s. Skies should turn out mainly clear.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
High pressure moves overhead for Thursday leading to ample sunshine to start the day. A weak warm front and upper level short wave moving closer from our west will start to increase high clouds as we move into the afternoon, but expect the day to be dry with less wind compared to Wednesday. Regardless, seasonably chilly temperatures are expected as afternoon highs should only reach the upper 30s. The aforementioned weak warm front and upper level system will pass through Thursday night bringing a little bit more cloud cover and perhaps even some mood-setting flurries or a snow shower. You’ll have the best chance to see some flakes near and north of Interstate 80, however a few may still be able to make their way down to the Interstate 78 corridor. Bottom line, little or no accumulation is expected. Lows Thursday night should drop into the mid and upper 20s.
FRIDAY CHRISTMAS EVE DAY
The weak warm front and upper level disturbance that cross the region Thursday night will make their way offshore for Friday. This should initially allow a lot of the cloud cover that came in Thursday night to head out to sea and make for a fairly sunny start Friday. Then, similar to Thursday, look for high clouds to increase again during the afternoon as another warm front approaches from our south and west, this time attached to an area of low pressure that will also be sliding across the Plains states into the Midwest. No matter, we expect the daytime for Christmas Eve to remain dry with afternoon high temperatures getting a little warmer back into the mid 40s which is good news for those making last minute holiday preparations.
CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT
Last Christmas Eve (2020), we had a soaking and windswept rain, flooding, and unseasonably warm temps in the 60s for Santa. This Christmas Eve may be a little unsettled, but not nearly as wet or as warm as last year. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a period of steady light rain or occasional rain showers as a weak disturbance moves through. There could be some wet snowflakes in the Poconos, but the air should be warm enough for raindrops for most of us as Santa swoops in. Sigh. No white Christmas again this year. Overnight lows should drop into the mid and upper 30s.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Our Christmas forecast doesn’t look that cold, as it may end up being the mildest day of the forecast with highs in the upper 40s. However, it doesn't look that great either. Initially, it looked like some morning rain showers may give way to afternoon sun. But in such a fast moving weather pattern, the idea has flipped to more of a dry start on Christmas morning, then a better chance of rain showers developing late in the day and at night. So Christmas Eve Night and late Christmas Day have the higher rain chances as of right now, with Christmas morning through the early afternoon the best bet for dry weather. This could still change, so stay tuned.
SUNDAY
We mentioned a fast moving weather pattern and that is no exception to the rule as we start the final week of 2021. While no significant storm systems appear to be in the cards anytime soon, several disturbances look like they will continue to track across our region giving us several opportunities for precipitation with brief breaks of dry weather in between. At this point, much of Sunday looks dry as low pressure will slide offshore and drag a trailing cold front with it allowing the boundary to move well to our south and east. Look for the winds to turn gusty on Sunday in the wake of that frontal passage, and chillier air will also move back in. Temperatures Sunday will start mild in the upper 30s, but will likely only rise to the mid 40s by the afternoon. With the breeze, expect wind chills to be down into the 30s Sunday afternoon. Clouds should break for sunshine otherwise, but there could be a lingering stray rain or snow shower primarily well north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
MONDAY
Monday should start out with high pressure overhead which should also lead to a dry start to the day. The high will move offshore however as the day progresses and yet another low pressure system should be working its way towards the region by the afternoon. Look for clouds to quickly increase Monday, and while there remain some big timing differences with the forecast model guidance, at this point it appears a bit of rain and snow may move in by midday. This could also be delayed though and occur more on Monday night, or, it's possible it moves in sooner. Highs Monday look to drop back to seasonably chilly levels around 40 degrees.
