Merry Christmas to you and yours! The Christmas Day forecast will feature a bit of rain, unfortunately, washing away any hopes for a white Christmas…yet again. Temperatures will be on the mild side, mainly in the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon and evening so the precipitation will come in the form of plain ole rain, perhaps some mixed precipitation north of the Lehigh Valley. Sunday looks breezy but dry and sunny before yet another storm system looks to impact the region at the start of next week, likely bringing a mix of rain and snow. Multiple systems are expected to track across the region moving through next week as our weather pattern remains fast moving with the jet stream lying right overhead. While this is an active setup, it also never allows these storm systems to fully strengthen, so we don’t anticipate anything too significant to occur anytime soon.
CHRISTMAS DAY SATURDAY
Our Christmas forecast doesn’t look that cold, as it may end up being the mildest day of the forecast with highs in the upper 40s. It might take until late in the day however, maybe even after sunset, for those temperatures to be realized. Regardless of the mild temperatures, the day unfortunately doesn't look to great weather-wise. Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to Upstate New York dragging a cold front in our direction. Some steadier bouts of light rain are expected to accompany this front, and they will likely move through our area mostly from late morning through early afternoon. A shower or two will still be possible either side of this aforementioned period, so while it’s not an all-day washout Christmas Day, you’re still looking at the opportunity for some rain really at anytime with plenty of overcast sky. Some showers are expected early on Saturday evening, but as a cold front moves further off to our south and east, it should take the rain with it, and we should see skies start to gradually clear overnight. Rainfall totals only look to average about a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
SUNDAY
We mentioned a fast-moving weather pattern and that is no exception to the rule as we start the final week of 2021. While no significant storm systems appear to be in the cards anytime soon, several disturbances look like they will continue to track across our region giving us several opportunities for precipitation with brief breaks of dry weather in between. At this point, much of Sunday looks dry as low pressure slides offshore dragging the trailing cold front with it. Look for the winds to turn gusty on Sunday in the wake of that frontal passage, and chillier air will also move back in. Temperatures Sunday will start mild in the upper 30s, but will likely only rise to the upper 40s by the afternoon. With the breeze, expect wind chills to be down into the 30s Sunday afternoon. Skies will at least turn out partly to mostly sunny.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Another area of low pressure looks to approach the region from our west on Monday and drive a warm front into the region. The result will be yet again skies clouding up and another round of precipitation moving through the area. This time however, the air might be just cold enough that when this precipitation arrives, it could come in the form of some snow, or a rain/snow/sleet mix. While a minor accumulation can’t entirely be ruled out at this time, this storm system does not look to be anything that significant. High temperatures Monday will eventually reach the chilly upper 30s. Tuesday looks to be mainly dry, although still mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs getting a little warmer back into the mid 40s. A front will be stalled just to our south Tuesday, and another wave of low pressure is expected to move along the boundary towards the region. At this time, it appears that low will send yet another round of rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with perhaps a bit of drying and clearing later Wednesday. Afternoon highs Wednesday are expected to reach the middle 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: