WASHINGTON - Puerto Rico is getting much of the money it needs to rebuild its power grid three years after it was wiped out by Hurricane Maria, the island territory's governor and the White House said Friday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.
"Together, these grants exceed the total Public Assistance funding in any single federally-declared disaster other than Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced the funding in a series of tweets, thanking President Trump for his approval of the assistance.
Agradezco la continua colaboración de @fema, @Cor3pr, @WhiteHouse y al presidente @realDonaldTrump por mantener a Puerto Rico como prioridad y por acompañarnos en el proceso de reconstrucción de la isla. El trabajo en equipo rinde frutos.
The 2017 storm knocked out the territory's problem-plagued electrical grid and caused the longest blackout in U.S. history.
The White House said $9.6 billion would be to help the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority to repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, electrical substations, power generation systems, office buildings, and make other grid improvements.
It also released $2 billion for the Puerto Rico Department of Education to repair schools across the island.
"With the grant awards announced today, the Federal Government will have obligated approximately $26 billion for Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria," McEnany said.
Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in September 2017 with winds of 155 mph, causing an estimated $100 billion in damage and killing nearly 3,000 people, according to the official death toll. Even now, thousands of homes are still damaged.
Power wasn't restored island-wide until nearly 11 months after the storm. Even now, the system remains vulnerable, with outages affecting tens of thousands of people on a regular basis.
In October, the island's government announced a 10-year plan to modernize and strengthen the power grid at a projected cost of around $20 billion. Congress has approved about $50 billion to help rebuild the island, home to more than 3 million U.S. citizens.