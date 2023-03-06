It was a rather pleasant end to the weekend considering it's the beginning of March as Sunday featured high temperatures several degrees into the 50s along with partly to mostly sunny skies. It was certainly breezy at times with wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour, but overall, it wasn't as blustery as Saturday.
An approaching storm system will track over our area Monday night into early Tuesday bringing a somewhat narrow swath of rain and snow to parts of the area.
Outside of Monday night, a steady northwest flow behind the system will trend our days cooler, sunnier, and windier as the week goes on. Highs throughout the period will generally run in the low to mid 40s.
As next weekend approaches, a more complex storm system may affect our area. Some precipitation can be expected from this system, however, the track of the storm and the timing have not settled yet among the computer models. That will determine the timing and extent of the precipitation, as well as if any colder air will eventually get more involved. Stay tuned throughout the week for more updates with regards to this part of the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Today starts with some sunshine and end with increasing clouds, but remain dry and mild again with afternoon highs reaching the lower 50s.
Winds should continue to run a bit lighter compared to the last couple days, but still average 7-14 mph out of the northwest.
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
A fast moving, but somewhat vigorous area of low pressure clips our area tonight into early Tuesday morning, bringing some clouds and also the opportunity for a bit of rain and even some snow.
A narrow swath of rain and snow will impact parts of the area.
Precipitation looks to move in late Monday night, and will overspread mostly northern areas overnight and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
While nothing significant is expected, the northern areas could potentially pick up a few inches of slushy snow accumulation overnight.
This forecast though is highly subject to change despite it being so close to the actual event. Higher snow totals could certainly shift south.— Clayton Stiver ☈ (@CStiverWFMZ) March 6, 2023
The thinking right now is that the Poconos and far northern New Jersey pick up at least a coating of snow, with elevations above 1500 feet, and certainly those north of Interstate 80 potentially seeing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Meanwhile much of the Lehigh Valley and areas south may see a coating, but in general, things should just remain wet.
Low temperatures Monday night should settle into the lower and middle 30s.
Clouds lingering into Tuesday should eventually mix with some sunshine as the day unfolds, with a brisk breeze picking up and shaving a few degrees off of Monday's highs. Tuesday's highs should drop back into the low and mid 40s, but with a stiff northwest wind potentially gusting up to 30 miles-per-hour or so later in the day, wind chills will drop well into the 30s.
REST OF THE WEEK
The trend for the rest of the week features seasonably cooler temperatures and gusty winds, but also dry conditions for Wednesday through Friday.
Expect partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and cool high temperatures in the mid 40s for the rest of the week.
We'll watch next weekend for our next possible storm system, however, the track and strength remain somewhat uncertain.
What is certain is that we "spring ahead" next Saturday night with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, so later sunsets (after 7pm) await us regardless of the weather.
TRACK THE WEATHER: