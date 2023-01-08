The first full weekend of the new year will close out with increasing clouds and a quick round of snow overnight into early Monday. Otherwise, the next few days are partly sunny, cool, and dry, with the next big storm to watch later in the week and into the weekend. While that initially looked like it may be a better opportunity for winter weather, it has trended rainier. Let's see how things look after the weekend before making a definitive call, but snow (and cold) prospects remain pretty slim through mid-month. It's also a little warmer than average for early January, and it will stay that way the next seven days, with highs mostly between 40-45 degrees, and nighttime lows a little colder and generally around 25-30°. Cooler…yes. But certainly not cold for this time of year, with no big cold and no big winter storms in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
Sunday will start out partly to mostly sunny before high clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of a weak area of low pressure that will slide by to our south overnight. There will be just enough moisture for some light showers late Sunday into early Monday morning, centered on Sunday overnight. And there will be just enough cold air around for those showers to fall in the form of light snow in several spots. In fact those north and west of Interstate 95 may see mostly snow, while those south and east of Interstate 95 will likely have either a rain/snow mix or just plain rain. A coating to an inch of snow is possible over parts of eastern PA and New Jersey and it’s possible some very isolated spots could see between one and two inches of snow. While some slippery travel can’t entirely be discounted overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, given marginal temperatures running close to 32 degrees and the light nature of any snow that falls, most accumulations will probably occur on grassy/non-paved surfaces. Highs on Sunday afternoon should be in the lower 40s, with lows Sunday night just cold enough for snow and close to the 30 degree mark.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
It's a pretty quiet week of weather ahead for next week, with cool but not cold temperatures and a mainly dry and pleasant pattern for early January. Look for partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, minus a lingering rain or snow shower early Monday morning as our Sunday night disturbance departs. Highs each day will be around 40-45 degrees, still about 5 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Overnight lows will mostly be around 25-30 degrees, certainly not that cold for early winter.
THURSDAY NIGHT - SATURDAY
Our next storm looks to approach as early as Thursday evening, and as has been the case several times this winter, it initially looked like an opportunity for skiers and snow lovers to finally get some snow, at least 8 or 9 days out. But as it trends closer, just like the last few, it's a case of warmer and wetter déjà vu, as the storm takes a milder and therefore a rainier track for our area. The trend over the last 24 to 48 hours has been mainly with rain and perhaps some wet snow in the forecast at the onset late Thursday and possibly early Saturday as the system begins to depart. If you're a fan of the white stuff, it certainly hasn't been your winter yet, and that may not change any time soon.
